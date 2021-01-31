What the Crypto Bill Means for Bitcoin Investors

A new bill to be presented to Parliament aims to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India. It comes nearly a year after the Supreme Court overturned a Indian Reserve Bank ban on crypto-related payments. Mint decodes what the bill means for crypto investors.

How does fiat money compare to crypto?

Traditional money is kept in paper or metal form, such as banknotes and coins, or in electronic form in account entries made by banks. Cryptocurrency is also a form of electronic money. The difference is that the cryptocurrency record is kept simultaneously by thousands of computers instead of a centralized entity such as a bank. Thus, the registration of the cryptocurrency cannot be tampered with by any person or authority. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin also tend to have a limited supply. This increased their price in the face of massive printing of money by central banks around the world in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

What distinguishes blockchain from crypto?

Blockchain is a technological system used to keep records in a way that cannot be easily tampered with. The system can be applied to any type of registration like education certificates, land or, as in the case of cryptocurrency, money. Governments around the world have taken a positive view of blockchain and a negative view of cryptocurrency. This also appears to be the view taken in the crypto bill that will be tabled in Parliament. However, experts say the two cannot be separated. They say the blockchain is powered by cryptocurrency and cannot function effectively without it.

View full picture Digital boom

Does India view crypto as a legitimate currency?

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India banned banks from processing payments related to cryptocurrency. This ban was overturned by the Supreme Court in March 2020 due to the violation of the freedom to conduct business and profession under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution. Since then, the cryptocurrency industry has been operating in a legal limbo in India.

What does the government’s crypto bill propose?

The bill listed by the government, for introduction to Parliament, aims to ban all private cryptocurrencies and lay the groundwork for an official digital currency. Such official currencies are being considered by several central banks around the world, including China. Cryptocurrency professionals have argued that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether operate on public ledgers and therefore cannot be called private cryptocurrencies. The detailed provisions of the bill have not yet been made public.

Should you sell your cryptocurrency?

The detailed legislation will provide more clarity on whether you should sell your cryptocurrency. The bill, however, mentions that certain exceptions can be made to preserve the underlying technology of cryptos (blockchain). Not all bills introduced in Parliament are adopted during the same session. The bill could be referred to a panel or postponed to a later session. Past investments in cryptos cannot be criminalized due to Article 20 (1) of the Constitution, which prohibits the state from passing retrospective criminal laws.