Stimulation control, compromise on the Covid relief package proposed by ten GOP senators

We want to work in good faith with you and your administration to address the health, economic and societal challenges of the covid crisis, they wrote.

Their move comes as Democrats prepare to move forward on Monday to build a partisan path for Bidens’ relief bill, which Republicans have called too costly given Congress has already committed to fighting the pandemic, including $ 900 billion in December.

It would also reduce the size of a new set of checks Biden wants to send to Americans, from $ 1,400 per person to $ 1,000, while significantly lowering the income limits that determine eligibility for stimulus payments.

A $ 600 billion plan that is only a fraction of the size of Bidens’ proposal is unlikely to garner much, if any, Democratic support. However, the GOP’s offer presents a challenge for Biden, who has campaigned on promises to unify Congress and the country and must decide whether to ignore the opening of the GOP or make a genuine effort to find ground. understanding across the aisle.

Top Biden’s economic adviser Brian Deese told CNN’s State of the Union that the White House had received the letter from the Republicans and would revise it. But he stressed speed was key and declined to say whether Biden was prepared to accept a smaller overall price.

The President is adamant about how fast we need to act to resolve this crisis, Deese said.

The provisions of the presidents’ plan, the US bailout, are tailored to the economic crisis we are facing, Deese said.

The White House is pursuing its plan amid signs of a broader economic downturn and a continuing wave of extremely high unemployment claims of nearly a million per week. The emergence in the United States of highly transmissible coronavirus variants has also heightened fears that a new wave of lockdowns are needed.

President-elect Joe Biden revealed his $ 1.9 trillion emergency relief plan on Jan. 14, which included assistance for American families, businesses and communities. (The Washington Post)

Because the Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, it is significant that Republicans have assembled 10 lawmakers to support the proposal. That means, if Democrats join them, they could hit the 60-vote threshold needed to pass legislation through regular Senate procedures.

Democrats plan to bypass the 60-vote requirement by using special budget rules that would allow the Biden package to pass with a simple majority vote. Democrats control the Senate because Vice President Harris can vote a tie.

Democratic aides have said the GOP proposal will not change their plans to move forward with the budget bill this week that sets the stage for the party’s adoption of the Bidens plan.

The key to securing solid job opportunities is to stop all delay, all inaction, all waiting around this bailout, Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told Fox News on Sunday.

The American people care no less about the budget process. … They need relief and they need it now, Bernstein said.

The Bidens plan would send payments of $ 1,400 to people with incomes of up to $ 75,000 per year and couples earning up to $ 150,000.

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio), one of the signatories of the letter, said the GOP plan would lower those thresholds to $ 50,000 for individuals and $ 100,000 for couples. Instead of $ 1,400 checks, the GOP plan would offer checks for $ 1,000, according to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Another member of the group.

The GOP plan would also cut Bidens’ proposal to extend emergency federal unemployment benefits, which are set at $ 300 per week and expire in mid-March. The Biden plan would increase these benefits to $ 400 per week and extend them until September. The GOP plan would keep payments at $ 300 per week and extend them until June, according to three people with knowledge of the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Portman criticized Democrats for intending to go it alone, saying this approach would confuse Republicans and really confuse the country.

Signatories to the letter include eight Republican senators who are part of a bipartisan group that spoke to officials in the Biden administration about the relief bill. Along with Collins, Portman and Cassidy, this is the Sense. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Todd C. Young (Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) and Jerry Moran (Kan.). Mike Rounds (SD) and Thom Tillis (NC) also signed.

Cassidy sharply criticized Biden for failing to solicit a broader contribution from senators from both parties. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Cassidy said the Republican package amounted to $ 600 billion and was targeted to the needs of the American people.

Cassidy also said pressure from Bidens to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour would cost millions of jobs.

You don’t want bipartisanship. You want the patina of bipartisanship. The presidents’ team did not contact anyone in our group, Democrats or Republican, when they made their proposal, Cassidy said. They never contacted us, it is the beginning of bad faith.

The $ 900 billion relief bill passed by Congress in December included stimulus payments of $ 600 to individuals. Bidens’ plan to issue a new round of $ 1,400 checks would bring that figure to $ 2,000, taking into account promises he and other Democrats made that helped the party win two Senate seats in Georgia in early January. . These victories gave Democrats a majority in the Senate, and Democrats, including Georgia’s two new senators, insisted they must keep those promises.

The whole Democratic Party came together behind the candidates in Georgia, we made promises to the American people, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Said on ABC. If politics means something, if you want to have a degree of credibility, you can’t campaign on a series of issues and then change your mind. This is not how it works. We made promises to the American people; would keep those promises.

Along with a new round of vouchers, a higher minimum wage, and increased unemployment benefits, the Bidens plan includes rent assistance and eviction forbearance, an increase in the child tax credit, some $ 130 billion for helping schools reopen, hundreds of billions of dollars for cities and states. and $ 160 billion for a national immunization plan, more tests and jobs in public health.

Money for vaccinations, which Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell recently said was critical to helping the economy, has become the only real area of ​​bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill. The GOP plan would match Bidens’ call to spend $ 160 billion on vaccines, testing and related health care spending.