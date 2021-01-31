ND Commerce Dept. Is now accepting hospitality economic resilience grant applications





Due to the continued need for assistance, Commerce created HERG to focus on reimbursing hospitality businesses that were directly affected by Decree 2020-06. This includes all restaurants, bars, brasseries, cafes and similar eating establishments on site. Eligible entities also include theaters, theaters, music and entertainment venues, and professional production companies that support major venues, meetings and events. Hotels with restaurants, bars, cafes and / or banquet / meeting spaces can apply for a grant using the operational expenses of these specific operations. Receipts should clearly show this link, such as food costs or staffing. The funds are to be used to reimburse eligible entities for operating costs, such as payroll, rent, and utilities. Eligible expenses must have been incurred on or after March 27, 2020 and no later than the date of the request.

HERG first round beneficiaries may be eligible for the second round of funds if the beneficiary received less than the total eligible amount. In this case, the beneficiary may be eligible for the difference between the two rounds, up to the maximum distribution allowed per grant. Expenses other than first round reimbursements must be submitted to receive second round funds. Applicants can receive up to $ 25,000 and eligible entities with multiple locations can receive up to $ 75,000. A maximum of $ 25,000 will be authorized per location. Grant recipients must adhere to ND Smart Restart protocols. Commerce was approved by the Emergency Commission to use the remaining funds from previous grants estimated at around $ 25 million and an additional $ 29 million for hospitality-specific grants to support more than 3,000 food services, establishments beverage, entertainment, and professional production companies operating in North Dakota. Requests will be processed as they are received. The application window will close at 5 p.m. on February 25. For more information visit https://belegendary.link/HERG .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos