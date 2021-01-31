Alabama distribution corridor shifts into high gear with Amazon in Bessemer

In the 1980s, after Pullman Standard closed its manufacturing plant in Bessemer, unemployment in the Birmingham bedroom community reached a record high of 36%.

It’s a different story today, said Mayor Kenneth Gulley. From a town once known for the manufacture of railcars and steel, Bessemer has grown into an automotive supplier business center and logistics hub, started by Amazon Builds America’s First Premier Robotic Fulfillment Center in 2020, which has prompted other big names to join the corridor.

Less than a year after opening its $ 320 million factory in Bessemer, Amazon employs 6,000 people at the center. And its roots in Birmingham are deepening. As of last month, Amazon announced the addition of three delivery stations, one on the site of an old mall and another dedicated to heavy and bulk deliveries. These investments not only boosted gross domestic product in Jefferson County, but set a higher standard for warehouse and distribution wages and helped solidify the region as a major distribution center in the South is.

Having a business like Amazon did two things: put back what we lost, but also spark another interest in the area, which made recruiting much easier, Gulley said. It had a direct impact by employing so many of our citizens and citizens of the surrounding areas, but it also had an indirect impact, helping us recruit other businesses in the region. Businesses see Amazon here and think it must be a wonderful place to do business.

The Amazones Bessemer center has created a ripple effect of projects related to logistics in the region of companies such as Caravan, Lowes Home Improvement and FedEx followed the tech giant in choosing to locate in the growing logistics corridor along Lakeshore Parkway. These companies join many operations that have been established in Bessemer in recent years, making the city a center for job creation and trade.

The Birmingham area has benefited greatly from the Amazons’ schedule for opening their distribution center, particularly in terms of jobs and tax revenues, said Jeff Traywick, vice president of economic development at the Birmingham Trade Alliance (BBA), who worked with Amazon and others to settle in the area and previously worked in the economic development of the town of Bessemer.

Originally estimated to create 1,500 well-paying logistics jobs, the facility now houses 6,000 employees with above-industry wages and significant benefits, Traywick said. This level of job creation with full health care coverage and other benefits from day one of the pandemic has helped our region better overcome the challenges we experienced over the past year. The influx of these jobs helped flatten what could have been a worse unemployment curve, and the project generated much-needed tax revenue.

Traywick said the site was previously zoned for agriculture and generated around $ 398 in taxes per year. Once Amazon completes the installation and with a tax abatement in place, it was estimated that the project would generate around $ 1 million or more in educational property taxes per year, which is a 2512% increase in revenue. short-term property tax.

That extra million dollars a year is buying about 14,285 new textbooks or hiring 21 new teachers, Traywick said.

And Amazon offers competitive compensation, with salaries for the existing fulfillment center starting at $ 15.30, significantly more than the market median of $ 12.95.

Alabama is better because of Amazon, said Alabama Department of Commerce Greg Canfield, who highlighted creative employee benefits like the company’s tuition assistance program for its Bessemer workforce called Career Choice.

Amazon only needs a GED or high school diploma for its associate positions, and once employees are in the company for a year, they each become eligible for assistance. education of up to $ 4000 per year to obtain a certificate or diploma for career advancement, either with Amazon or elsewhere.

Amazon is one of the fastest growing companies in the world and Alabama benefits from its presence in the state, especially as we step up our efforts to recruit tech companies to locate here, Canfield said. The employees at this facility work alongside state-of-the-art automation and impressive technological innovation. This helps to expand the skills of the workforce in our state and lays the foundation for the future.

Like Amazon Expands Presence in Jefferson County and in Alabama, he’s building a distribution center in southern Alabama, the company’s roots in the state all stretch back to Bessemer, Gulley said. The Amazons distribution center is the largest investment project in the city’s history, he said, a boost to Bessemer economy that puts it far from 36 percent unemployment in the city. ‘three decades ago.

Obviously, a well-known Amazon status business in your town is going to provide plenty of opportunities, Gulley said. We are delighted to have them here in the town of Bessemer and look forward to a long and productive working relationship and partnership.

This story originally appeared on the Birmingham Trade Alliance site.