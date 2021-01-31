Dallas County gamers can book an exclusive Airbnb stay at this 7-Eleven store in Texas





DALLAS Dallas County gamers have the chance to gain the ultimate experience of a lifetime by booking their stay at a 7-Eleven luxury store. Each evening, two players from the same household who book the experience via Airbnb.com will enjoy a private gaming paradise in a completely furnished and never purchased 7-Eleven Evolution Store, according to A press release. Exclusive 7-Eleven experience to be virtually hosted by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak prescott and go live Airbnb.com February 1. A d The opportunity is only available to two individuals who are at least 18 years of age and reside in Dallas County. To book one of the two one-night stays available on Friday February 26 or Sunday February 28, click on Here. Once approved, each of the stays will cost $ 11 and give gamers overnight access to the hottest console of the year, the PlayStation. 5. The store will be completely transformed into a futuristic plush playhouse, featuring: A game module including a large screen TV, luxury lounge chairs and DualSense controllers.

An exclusive 1-hour Twitch streaming session with a popular player and founder of world-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr

The PlayStation 5 console, as well as accessories and favorite games.

Access to 7-Eleven drinks and snacks in the latest 7-Eleven Evolution store, including a Slurpee beverage station, Laredo Taco Company tacos and other favorites like Red Bull, MTN DEW, and Doritos. Marissa Jarratt, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of 7-Elevens, said the company wants a chance to showcase both the new console and the company’s latest retail environment. Everyone knows that the launch of the PlayStation 5 console has been one of the biggest titles in the gaming world in recent months, Jarratt said in a statement. The ultimate gaming console ensured an equally exclusive experience in our all new 7-Eleven Evolution Store, our ultimate retail environment. We can’t wait to immerse a few players in the unlimited world of 7-Eleven. A d The company said it is also taking steps to protect participating players during the coronavirus pandemic. Sanitation measures include a team of certified biohazard professionals who disinfect the premises before guests arrive, as well as guest health exams, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizing stations, said the company in a press release. House rules include mandatory masks when you don’t eat or drink and social distancing. All security protocol will be overseen by a certified compliance officer. Customers must prove their residency in Dallas County and currently live in the same household to minimize risk. You can book your stay here. Related: Online Gaming One of the Big Winners of 2020

