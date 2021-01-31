Rate of new COVID-19 infections in California, but deaths remain high – NBC Los Angeles





California reported 481 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a day after the statewide death toll surpassed 40,000 even as rates of new infections and hospitalizations continue to decline. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell below 14,850 statewide, a drop of more than 25% in two weeks, according to the State Department of Public Health. The 18,974 new confirmed cases are about a third of the peak of 54,000 in mid-December. With hospitalizations and the drop in newly confirmed cases, health officials are optimistic the worst of the latest outbreak is over. Deaths remain incredibly high, however, with more than 3,800 last week. It took California six months to register its first 10,000 deaths, then four months to double to 20,000. In just five weeks, the state reached 30,000 people. It then only took 20 days to reach 40,000. As of Sunday, deaths jumped to 40,697, while the total number of cases exceeded 3.2 million. Now only New York has more deaths, it has passed 43,000, but at the current rate, California will eclipse that too. The positivity rate for those tested has been dropping for weeks, which means fewer people will end up in hospitals. In Los Angeles County, the most populous states, the positivity rate for daily tests was 9.9% on Saturday, down 15 percentage points from a week earlier, officials said. public health. Los Angeles County on Saturday reported its second confirmed case of a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus first detected in the UK. The sample, submitted by a clinical facility, was sequenced as part of routine surveillance by the Los Angeles County Public Health Laboratory, officials said in a statement. Although there are only two confirmed cases of the variant, health officials believe it is already spreading in a county that has passed 1.1 million cases of the coronavirus. The first case was discovered on January 16. While the variant doesn’t seem to make people any sicker, it spreads more easily, which could lead to more infections and, with them, additional hospitalizations in an area hard hit by the outbreak.







