Band Dedicated to Honoring Robin Hood Attracts New Followers After GameStop IncidentExBulletin

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:
Many of you heard about Robinhood’s ups and downs in the past week.
(Sound clip from the film, “ROBIN HOOD”)
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) This is the story of a thief. He stole from the rich and gave to the poor. I call him Robin Hood. He has a nice ring, don’t you think?
GARCIA-NAVARRO: A nice ring, but we’re not talking about Robin Hood’s. We are talking about the Robinhood trading app where thousands of people were buying and selling GameStop stocks causing the price to skyrocket and then crash. At one point during the frenzy, the app prevented people from selling the stock. The traders were furious, so they posted their fury on Twitter. But some have become confused.
LISA DOUGLAS: We’re Robin Hood’s global company, and we’re based here at Sherwood in Nottingham. And it was basically put together by a group of enthusiasts who wanted to make Robin Hood known to the world.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: It’s Lisa Douglas, who helps out with the group’s social media, who honestly didn’t have a big online presence until last week.
DOUGLAS: Thursday noon, we had 350 followers. Now we have over 60,000.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: But at first they weren’t all fans – far from it.
DOUGLAS: They thought we were the Robinhood app. And they would contact us to yell at us and complain about not being able to do their business or whatever they were doing. And so, we’d just like to post a tweet explaining who we are and that we’re here in England going about our own business, really.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: Well, that tweet quickly tamed the Twitter realm. And there was a sudden wave of new fans.
DOUGLAS: We’ve had so many people come back and said, well, I’ve never heard of you before, but I love Robin Hood. And now I will follow you. And, you know, you’re the right guy. You know, we hope you are doing well after being drawn into all of this.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: Lisa Douglas was delighted with the response, calling it, quote, “heartwarming” and very much in the spirit of the company’s namesake.
DOUGLAS: Robin Hood always has been – throughout history he’s always fought for the underdog. So, you know, we’re thinking maybe the name – the Robinhood app isn’t fighting the right side of the Robin Hood legend just yet. But we certainly are. We are fighting for the little guy. We are a happy group. We are a happy, happy group.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: When the pandemic is over, the jolly World Wide Robin Hood Society group from Nottingham is hoping that all of your new followers will come for a real visit.
(PIECE OF MUSIC)
