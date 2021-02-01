ASX will slide like Morrison, Frydenberg considers future of JobKeeper





Bloomberg Slide on US Equity Futures; Soaring silver contracts: market envelopment (Bloomberg) – U.S. equity futures fell on Monday and Asian stocks were mixed amid lingering concerns about the impact of retailing and disappointing economic data from China. Silver futures have surged in the latest display of retail investor enthusiasm. S&P 500 contracts fell 1% before cutting losses. The US benchmark closed about 2% lower on Friday, amid concerns about the implications of the short presses encouraged on internet forums. Silver futures rose more than 7% after the metal became the last point of interest in this type of chatter. Data suggests China’s recovery – one of the bright spots in the global economy – is hampered by efforts to curb Covid-19. The dollar rose slightly against its main competitors. The Australian dollar slipped after Perth, in the state of Western Australia, was locked down for five days due to a coronavirus case. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed around 1.07% .Global stocks retreated last week as retailing wreaked havoc on some US stocks and traders reflected on the outlook uncertain about the deployment of vaccines against the coronavirus. Over the weekend, data showing a slowdown in Chinese manufacturing reminded investors that the global economic recovery from the pandemic remains fragile. The surge in silver comes as retail sites have been overwhelmed by demand for bullion and coins on Sunday. Comments started appearing on the Reddit r / WallStreetBets forum last week as people suggested buying money-linked exchange traded funds. You have a number of players finding hedge funds and hedge funds. ‘others with short positions and they gather thousands of investors to squeeze them. Scott Crowe, chief investment officer at Centersquare Investment Management LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. I caution that this is just a one-time event – we are already talking about money this morning. Meanwhile, in China, the central bank has indicated that it will not increase borrowing costs after concern grew over liquidity squeezing. The country’s purchasing managers’ indices showed that Asia’s largest economy extended its expansion in January, but lost momentum more sharply than expected. These are a few key events to come: The earnings season is full steam ahead as companies report results including Alibaba, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferrari, Exxon Mobil, BNP Paribas and Yum! Reserve Bank of Australia policy move comes Tuesday, Wednesday sees EIA crude oil inventory report, Bank of England sets rates on Thursday and Indian central bank policy decision comes then as well. First look at hiring in 2021 Here are the main market developments: S&P 500 futures lost 0.7% at 9:03 a.m. in Tokyo. Gauge fell 1.9% on Friday. Japan Topix index rose 0.3%. South Korea Kospi added 0.1%. Australian S & P / ASX 200 index fell 1 , 1%. Euro bought $ 1.2123 Australia slipped 0.3% to 76.25 cents US Kiwifruit fell 0.4% to 71.66 cents US Bonds Bond yields 10-year treasury was 1.07%. Silver futures rose 6.8% to $ 28.75 West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.3% to $ 52.03 a barrel Gold rose 0.4% to $ 1,854.83 per ounce. For more items like this please visit us at bloomberg.com. Trusted Business Intelligence Source, Bloomberg LP, 2021

