Robinhood restricts trade restrictions to eight companies

3 Monster Growth Stocks To Beat Volatility

Volatility is back on the menu. Last week January trading ended, which was the worst month for stock markets since October. The GameStop saga grabbed the headlines as the retail buying frenzy for names with high short interest raised the possibility of the market exhibiting bubble behavior. Add to the mix the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the fear of a late return to normalcy, and once again, uncertainty pervades Wall Street. The key to success in this environment is really the same as in normal times. Look for stocks with solid fundamentals and a history of success. Yes, past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but a history of stock price growth is a good indicator. After all, growth values ​​are increasing for a reason. We used the TipRanks database to get the details of three of these growth stocks that have posted strong gains over the past year, gains of 120% or more. And even better, for investors who see a pattern of growth, Wall Streets analysts predict continued growth. Hyrecar, Inc. (HYRE) The odd-job economy has exploded in recent years, connecting people with skills to people with needs. Hyrecar fills a gap for carless drivers, connecting owners of cars with inactive vehicles to gig drivers (think Uber and Lyft) who need a vehicle. Hyrecar service allows drivers to rent time in these vehicles, earning money through their transport or delivery routes, while the car owner earns passive income from the rental fees. Hyrecar operates on the peer-to-peer model and is available to subscribers as an online platform or mobile app. Over the past 12 months, the company’s shares have exploded. HYRE is up 228% during this period, surpassing even more as the economies opened in 2:20. To put some numbers on the company’s earnings, revenue fell from $ 3.7 million in 3Q19 to $ 6.8 million in 3Q20 (the latest quarter reported), a year-over-year gain. other 83%. While Hyrecar is currently recording a net loss like many tech-focused startups, that loss moderated during 2020. In 3Q19 EPS was negative 24 cents; in 3Q20, that had improved to less than 10 cents. In January 2021, the company announced partnerships with AmeriDrive Holdings, an automotive fleet manager, and Cogent Banks’ specialty lending unit to increase the fleet of available vehicles. The expected surge in vehicle availability has analysts optimistic about Hyrecar. New strategic partnerships involving HYRE and four key players, including AmeriDrive Holdings (private) and Cogent Bank (private), aim to more than double the supply of vehicles on the HYRE platform over the next 12 to 18 months We consider this announcement as a significant victory for HYRE, which we believe creates a huge opportunity for HYRE to increase average active rentals to ~ 9,000 per day from ~ 2,800 in 2021, noted Maxim analyst Jack Vander Aarde. In keeping with this bullish outlook, the 5-star analyst gives HYRE a buy rating along with a price target of $ 18. At this level, its target predicts an increase of 82% in the coming year. (To see Vander Aardes’ record, click here) In the past 3 months, only two other analysts have tossed the hat off with a view of the carsharing player. The two additional Buy ratings give HYRE a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $ 15.67, investors are expected to earn a 59% gain, if the target is met within the next 12 months. (See HYRE stock market analysis on TipRanks) Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Next, Alpha and Omega, is a semiconductor manufacturer with a large portfolio of chipsets specially designed for the power control requirements of advanced electronic devices. AOSL chips are found in a range of common devices, including flat screen TVs, LED lighting, laptops, smartphones, and power supplies for these products. In fiscal 1Q21, the company reported revenue of $ 151.6 million, a 28% year-over-year increase. Profits, which had been negative before the Q1 fiscal report, turned positive with EPS of 36 cents. The gain bodes well for the performance of the company, now that the pandemic crisis is beginning to recede. The results for the second fiscal quarter will be released on Thursday, February 4. The performance of Alpha and Omegas shares is also accelerating, with shares advancing 123% in the past 12 months. Such growth is sure to attract attention, and it is. Craig Ellis, 5-star analyst, from B. Riley Securities, noted that the strength of the Comms YE 5G smartphone unit gives an upward bias, and we like the potential for growth in CY21s 2x YY … In Consumer, The healthy adoption of next-generation gaming consoles has followed product and design opportunities. We therefore believe that the communications, computing and consumer end-markets are performing quite well. We expect AOSL growth to exceed that of the industry. To that end, Ellis rates AOSL a buy with a target price of $ 40. (To see Ellis’ track record, click here) Although few have expressed an opinion on AOSL in the past 3 months , those who made it sing its praises. Overall, two analysts rate the semiconductor maker as a buy and average price. The target of $ 37.50 implies an increase of about 30% for the year to come. (See AOSL’s stock analysis on TipRanks) Lands End (LE) The retail landscape has changed dramatically in recent years, and many venerable names have been left out. however, have survived. Lands End, founded nearly 60 years ago, has built a reputation for quality in the clothing, footwear and home decor niche. The company grossed $ 1.45 billion for its fiscal year 2019, the latest with full figures available.The 2020 figures that have been released, it seems that Lands End is on track for steady growth. It saw year-over-year earnings gains in Q2 and Q3 of 2020, indicating a rapid recovery in the COVID crisis. Third-quarter revenue was $ 360 million, up 5.8% from 3Q19 and an even more impressive 15% from 2Q20. Meanwhile, the company has revised its guidance upward for the fourth quarter. Revenue is expected to be between $ 528 million and $ 533 million, up 4% at midpoint. EPS is expected to be between 54 cents and 58 cents, for a median increase of 19%. Strong earnings during a difficult year fueled strong appreciation in equities. The LE stock has gained 126% over the past 52 weeks. Covering this title for Craig-Hallum, writes analyst Alex Fuhrman, Lands End has defied expectations in 2020 and is well positioned to grow in 2021 and beyond. The company has proven its ability to run in all environments as well as the strength of its branded e-commerce channel, which has grown over 20% year-on-year over the past two quarters, we envision continued growth. e-commerce, as the growth of the 2020s was likely the result of market share gains attributable to physical enemies rather than ‘pantry loading’, while retail and uniform channels have a potential for substantial growth to come. Unsurprisingly, Fuhrman is calling the stock a buy and his price target, at $ 35, implies growth potential of around 27% over the next 12 months. (To see Fuhrmans' track record, click here) Some stocks go under the radar, and LE is one of them. Fuhrman's is the only recent analyst review for this company, and it's decidedly positive. (See LE Stock Analysis on TipRanks) For great ideas on how to trade stocks at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks.