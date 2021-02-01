Cancellation of the Argo Gold stock option





The MarketWatch News department was not involved in the creation of this content. Toronto, Ontario, January 31, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – January 31, 2021) – Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (“Argo Gold“or the “Business”) announces that all of the 5,000,000 stock options currently outstanding under the Company’s stock option plan have been canceled. The Company plans to make changes to its existing stock option plan and to submit the revised plan for approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders. About Argo Gold Inc. Argo Gold is a Canadian mining exploration and development company specializing in gold exploration for the Uchi gold project in the Red Lake district. Argo Gold recently added the Talbot Lake gold project to its portfolio. (Argo Gold NR, June 11, 2020). Information about Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Argo Gold website at www.argogold.ca. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ), as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (FSE: P3U). For more information please contact:

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

[email protected] NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Except for statements of historical fact, this press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "plan", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on opinions and estimates as of the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to occur. differ significantly from those anticipated in the forecasts. statements, including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the control of the company. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying the risks and uncertainties that could affect the financial results is contained in the documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, which documents are available.

