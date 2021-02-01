Race emerges as a vaccination problem; Slow US cases: virus update





Coronavirus infections continued to show a slowing trend in many parts of the world, including the United States, although concerns remain about the new variants. Japan seems ready to extend emergency state this week, while Italy will ease restrictions for most countries from Monday. Australias Perth has closed after a worker at a quarantine hotel tested positive. South Korea reported the lowest number of new cases in 10 weeks. Official data Monday will show residents of every eligible care home in England have been offered a vaccine, even as a dispute over exports from Europe raises supply issues. AstraZeneca Plc will deliver 9 million additional vaccine doses to the European Union in the first quarter of this year. US President Joe Biden guest Republican senators meet with him to discuss their alternative Covid-19 economic stimulus plan. Global Tracker: Cases approach 103 million; deaths exceed 2.2 million

Vaccine monitoring: More than 94.4 million photos in the world

Governments feat Covid data for other uses, risking negative reactions

Pfizer or Sputnik? Stroke to inject invite to choose

Faced with a vaccine emergency, the EU has enemy from everyone

Antivirus checks China Holidays, economic recovery

How vaccine nationalism erupts over scarce supplies: QuickTake Subscribe to a daily update on the Bloombergs Prediction Team virus Here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths. Biden invites GOP Senators to meet on Stimulus Offer (10:18 a.m. HK) President Joe Biden has invited a group of 10 Republican senators to meet with him in the coming days to discuss their alternative plan for Covid-19 economic stimulus, the White House said Sunday evening. GOP lawmakers put forward a $ 600 billion proposal early Sunday in a letter to Biden, responding to the $ 1.9 trillion plan he presented more than two weeks ago and which Republicans rejected. South Korea sees smallest increase in cases in 10 weeks (9:01 a.m. HK) South Korea has reported 305 new cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in 10 weeks. Still, South Korea said on Sunday it would extend social distancing restrictions for another two weeks, as new infections resurfaced last week and reversed a downward trend. HK May Extend Borders Of Social Distancing: Sing Tao (8:37 HK) The Hong Kong government is likely to extend social distancing measures by two weeks, covering the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday from February 12 to 15, the Sing Tao Daily reported, citing unidentified people. There may soon be more lockdowns in Hong Kong, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said, according to a report released by local RTHK media on Sunday. Cheung said the government’s goal is to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases to zero and that it may launch various operations to impose mandatory testing in the future. Japan Mulls Extension of Covid Emergency (8:27 a.m. HK) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set to extend emergency state this week for large metropolitan areas that will inflict more pain on the economy as it attempts to contain the current wave of Covid-19 and reverse a sharp drop in public support in an election year. The emergency covering 11 regions, including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, has helped stem a rapid acceleration in cases of the virus. But it still looks a long way from bringing infection rates back to December levels. UK hits vaccine milestone (8:19 a.m. HK) The United Kingdom is preparing to to confirm that residents of all eligible nursing homes in England have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine, even as a dispute over exports from Europe raises concerns over supplies. Jabs have been offered to eligible residents of more than 10,000 homes where possible, official figures are expected to be released later Monday. The announcement comes after assurances given yesterday by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss that the vaccine supply to countries is secure and that the country will meet its deployment schedule. CanSino says vaccine shows no adverse events (7:55 a.m. HK) CanSino Biologics Inc. has been informed by an independent committee that its vaccine has met its key criteria for safety and efficacy in an interim review of the Phase III clinical trial, the Chinese company said in an exchange file. The advanced stage clinical trial vaccinated more than 40,000 volunteers at 78 trial sites in five countries. Vietnam confirms 2 more local virus cases in Hanoi (7:51 a.m. HK) Vietnam has confirmed two new local viral infections in Hanoi, bringing the total number of domestic cases since the outbreak on Jan. 27 to 240 this morning, Health Ministry newspaper Suc Khoe Doi Song reported on its website, citing information on Covid-19 prevention and control working group. Britain to prioritize Ireland in vaccine sharing: Telegraph (5:35 p.m. NY) Britain will prioritize supplying excess Covid-19 vaccine to Ireland once it reaches sufficient supply for the UK, reports the Telegraph. No doses would be sent out of the UK until the goal of inoculating people over 50 is reached in mid-spring. Case of Brazil, slow deaths (5:09 p.m. NY) Brazil has reported 27,756 new cases, fewer than the day before as the second wave of the epidemic slows. The total number of cases is 9,204,731, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Another 559 people died, also less than the day before, for a total of 224,504 deaths. Brazil has the most deaths after the United States Captain Tom from UK hospitalized with Covid-19 (3:15 p.m. NY) Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year veteran who has raised nearly 40 million pounds ($ 55 million) for the UK health service since the start of the pandemic, was admitsent to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Hannah Ingram Moore said her father was diagnosed last week and was hospitalized for additional breathing assistance, the AP reported. Biden health adviser warns of virus variants (1:46 p.m. NY) A senior health adviser to President Joe Biden warned on Sunday that a new variant of the coronavirus circulating in the UK would likely become the dominant strain in the United States and may result in future restrictions on in-person meetings. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBCs Meet the Press that countries’ healthcare systems need to prepare for an increase in severe cases such as the one that has recently come to light. in England. EU says AstraZeneca to deliver millions more doses (1:43 p.m. NY) AstraZeneca Plc will deliver 9 million additional vaccine doses to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday. The company will start deliveries a week earlier than planned and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, von der Leyen said on Twitter. The additional doses will bring the total to 40 million for the first quarter, she said. AstraZeneca previously said problems at a factory in Belgium meant deliveries this quarter would be less than half of what was originally expected. The relatively slow start of the EU vaccination campaign led to a messy political conflict last week on European export restrictions on vaccines. Science supports reopening of schools, says doctor (1:01 p.m. NY) Current science suggests that many schools can safely reopen if the level of viruses circulating in their communities is not overwhelming, said Dr Tom Inglesby of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Inglesbys’ comments on Fox News on Sunday come as Chicago public school teachers push back a plan to return to in-person learning as early as Monday, and President Joe Biden wants children across the country to return to theaters soon class. Miami, Calif. Hit by British strain, says Gottlieb (12:35 p.m. NY) South Florida and southern California are the US areas most at risk for the UK strain of the virus responsible for Covid-19, said former Food and Drug Administration director Scott Gottlieb. The new variant is likely to cause regionalised epidemics at least during the summer, Gottlieb said on CBS Face the Nation. NYC Vaccine Data Show Disparity Race (12:34 pm NY) New York City for the first time disaggregated its Covid-19 vaccination data by ethnicity, with the mayor highlighting a deep problem with racial inequality. White residents made up almost half of the people who received at least one dose, although they only represent a third of the population. Latinos, 29% of the city, made up only 15% of those vaccinated. The lowest ratio was among blacks – even though they make up almost a quarter of the city’s population, they made up only 11% of those vaccinated. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said black New Yorkers are most reluctant to get the vaccine, in part out of mistrust. UK vaccinates nearly 600,000 a day (11:27 a.m. NY) The UK gave nearly 600,000 people the first dose of a vaccine in one day, the highest number to date. Some 598,389 injections were given on Saturday, bringing the total to 8.98 million. New cases continue to decline, with 21,088 reported on Sunday, and 587 more people have died. Numbers are often lower on weekends due to delays in reporting. Italy to ease restrictions (11:26 a.m. NY) Italy reported 11,252 new cases and 237 deaths on Sunday, as it prepares to ease restrictions for most countries from Monday. The positivity rate remained even around 5.2%. Italy’s cases have remained stable in recent weeks and the country has so far avoided sharp increases in some neighboring countries. The regions of Milan and Rome will fall into the so-called yellow zone from Monday, the lower level of restrictions that allow bars and restaurants to remain open during the day.

