Puget Sound businesses are excited to move to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday





In phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside the one-person household can congregate inside and indoor meals are available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m.

DES MOINES, Washington On the eve of several counties in western Washington moving into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, there is continued corporate excitement over easing restrictions. Western and Puget Sound counties will move to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 reopening plan Monday February 1. This includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in Puget Sound and Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific and Thurston counties in the Western region. In phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside the one-person household can congregate inside and meals inside are available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m., among other changes. . Indoor fitness centers can also open at 25% capacity. At Tuscanys Restaurant in Des Moines, they’ve already reconfigured the tables to comply with the Phase 2 guidelines. “These four stalls, I will be using the first and third,” Navneet Kaur Smalls said during a restaurant tour on Sunday. Her sister owns the restaurant and they plan to leave large open spaces between diners, “The middle lane, I will totally avoid it.” RELATED: Puget Sound and Western Regions Move to Phase 2 of Reopening Monday The restaurant is happy to add indoor seating, but realizes that some people might still be concerned about eating inside. “It’s not like the first day we reopen everything is going to be normal. It’s going to take at least two weeks for people to realize they’re open, they’re going to come in and feel normal,” a- she declared. They are hoping that more customers will allow them to rehire some of the servers, dishwashers and assistants they have had to lay off. At the West Pattison Skating Center in Federal Way, they were able to rehire several employees. “We’re a little excited to be opening again,” said owner Mike Pattison. Online ticket sales opened on Saturday night and have already been swift. On Sunday Pattison dusted off the audio system in the DJ booth and made sure they had supplies. “We had to buy a bunch of bottles of disinfectant and you go through it pretty quickly, which means people are using it, and plexiglass at all the stations,” he said. He said the snack bar menu will remain reduced in case the reopening is temporary. “We’re not going to have a menu like we have before just because if they stop us again, this will be the third time that we have to throw out a bunch of stuff,” Pattison said. There will also be no pairs skating and masks are required. Pattison said they hope this reopening will last. “All they tell us we have to do is what we will do,” he said. RELATED: West Washington Restaurants in Phase 1 Areas Fear Losing Customers to Neighboring Counties

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos