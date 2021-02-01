2 Catholic sisters create the “ Women of Light ” house float to inspire everyone in these dark times





The symbolism of the chariots comes from Nano Nagle, who carried a lantern during the very dark times in Ireland in the 1780s.

NEW ORLEANS A lantern now lights up the road on South Saratoga Street. The Float Women of Light House was installed Friday in Central City at the homes of two Sisters of the Presentation in Dubuque, Iowa. Sisters Mary Lou Specha and Julie Marsh made it their business and reached their goal in December of raising $ 10,000 and participating in the Krewe of Red Beans Hire A Mardi Gras Artist project. Six weeks later, their shotgun turned into a Mardi Gras Magic. Were so excited that our lantern is 10 feet tall! And we even had a photo in it before they sealed it, Sister Mary Lou Specha said. The symbolism of the chariots comes from Nano Nagle, who carried a lantern during the very dark times in Ireland in the 1780s. This is part of the meaning of the Sisters of the Presentation. She was known as the Lady of the Lantern or the Woman of the Light, so it was obvious to us to say in this time of pandemic, what do we need? And we need a lot of lanterns, said Sister Mary Lou. With a lot of hard work by the artists and the installation team, Nagles’ name and the names of 15 other historic and inspiring women are on display. You might recognize most of them, like Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Rosa Parks and Breonna Taylor. And passers-by can add a dove sticker to the room by writing that inspires them and adding it to the wall. We just encourage people to be gentle with others during these very difficult days, said Sister Mary Lou. You can check out the Women of Light Float in the 1700 block of South Saratoga. According to Krewe of Red Beans, the float included works by Demi Francois, Daniel Fuselier, Lauren Barron (Shivers), Mark Perelli and Caroline Thomas. It was installed by Joey Mercer, Travis Keene, Shivers and Chelsea Kamm. The Krewe of Red Beans tells us that it raised $ 300,000 and employed 49 Mardi Gras artists. A full tank map will be available soon. RELATED: Crowdfund of Catholic Sisters to Turn Central City Shotgun into Mardi Gras Float RELATED: Yardi Gras Leads to Ball Pit Ball Boom Stay up to date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news about you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our local news reports and events. LOCAL AND EMERGENCY NEWS * Receive r …

