If you had bought the Hellenic Stock Exchanges – shares of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATH: EXAE) three years ago, you would be down 39%
It is a pleasure to announce that the Hellenic Exchanges – Bourse d’Athènes SA (ATH: EXAE) is up 38% in the last quarter. But that doesn’t change the fact that the returns for the past three years have been less than satisfactory. In fact, the stock price has fallen 39% over the past three years, well below market performance.
While the markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, stock prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to examine the interaction between a company’s stock price and its earnings per share (EPS).
Although the share price has been declining over three years, Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange has actually managed to increase EPS by 18% per year during this time. It’s quite a puzzle and suggests that there might be something that could temporarily support the share price. On the other hand, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.
Since the change in EPS does not appear to correlate with the change in the share price, it’s worth taking a look at other metrics.
We note that the dividend has declined – which likely contributed to the decline in the share price. It doesn’t appear that the changes in earnings had a big impact on the share price, but a closer inspection of the data might reveal something.
The image below shows how revenue and income have been tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more details).
It’s probably worth noting that CEOs are paid less than the median in companies of similar size. But while CEO compensation is still worth checking out, the more important question is whether the company can increase profits in the future. This free a report showing analyst forecasts should help you form an opinion on Hellenic stock exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange
What about dividends?
When looking at ROIs, it’s important to consider the difference between total return to shareholders (TSR) and share price return. While the share price return reflects only the development of the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they have been reinvested) and the profit from any capital increase or spin. -off updated. It can be argued that TSR gives a more complete picture of the return generated by a stock. Note that for Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange, the TSR over the past 3 years was -31%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company thus boosted the total back to shareholders.
A different perspective
While the market as a whole has lost around 16% in twelve months, shareholders of Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange have done even worse, losing 22% (including dividends). However, it could simply be that the stock price was affected by greater market nervousness. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there is a good opportunity. On the plus side, long-term shareholders have made money, gaining 3% per year over half a decade. The recent selloff may be an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamentals for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at the stock price over the long term as an indicator of the performance of the company. But to really understand better, we have to take other information into account as well. For example, we discovered 3 warning signs for Hellenic stock exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange (1 shouldn’t be ignored!) Which you should be aware of before investing here.
If you’d rather consult with another company – one with potentially superior finances – don’t miss this free list of companies that have proven they can increase their profits.
Please note that the market returns quoted in this article reflect the average market weighted returns of stocks currently traded on the GR exchanges.
This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term, targeted analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price sensitive companies or qualitative information. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
Do you have comments on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. You can also send an email to the editorial team (at) simplywallst.com.
