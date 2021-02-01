Coke Europe Breaks Amatil Offer Barrier As Hedge Funds Buy





The plan also needs to be approved by Coca-Cola Amatil shareholders, who are expected to meet in early April to vote on the deal. Coke Europe is under pressure to lift the offer of $ 12.75 per share as the shares have been trading above the offer since December, hitting $ 13.20 last week. Four Amatil shareholders, Dublin-based Setanta Asset Management, Martin Currie Australia, Antares Capital and Pendal Group have previously said CCEP’s offer was opportunistic and the price undervalued the company. The four fund managers previously represented 9% to 10% of Amatils’ shares, or 13% to 14% of the shares not held by The Coca-Cola Co, which cannot vote on the plan of arrangement. However, sources said the four fund managers had recently reduced their holdings, selling stocks near or above the offering price, with Martin Currie and Antares believed to have left completely. Fund managers were unavailable for comment on Monday, and the ACC declined to release an updated share register. The four shareholders own well less than 50% of what they held before Christmas, once said a source, who declined to be named. Hedge funds believe CCEP will be forced to lift its offer but are not considered long-term shareholders and will be keen to see a deal done. It is believed that hedge funds now represent around 10 percent of stocks. Since The Coca-Cola Co cannot vote, the offer could be blocked if shareholders holding around 11.6% of the shares vote against. They need to raise the price, said a hedge fund manager who bought shares just below the offer price The Australian Financial Review. The longer it lasts and the more the shares trade above the offer price, the harder and harder it is for CCEP not to raise the price. Brokers believe CCEP may need to increase its offering by around 40 per share, to $ 13.15, to gain shareholder approval. However, the hedge fund manager suggested that following better-than-expected Amatils earnings for the December half-year, $ 13.50 may be needed to complete the deal. As reported last week, Amatil and Coke Europe have pushed back the buyback schedule by one month. Some shareholders believe the program was delayed because independent expert Grant Samuel had to factor in better-than-expected volume, sales and profit figures released by Amatil in a business update last month .

