Voting rights and denominator Brussels Stock Exchange: VGP





Press release

Regulated information

Antwerp, February 1, 2021 07:00 CET Pursuant to Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, VGP publishes, by means of a press release and on its website, the total share capital, the total number of securities with voting rights and the total number of voting rights at the latest at the end of each month during which one of these figures has changed. Situation on January 31, 2021 Total share capital: 102,640,079.19 EUR Total number of securities with voting rights: 20 583 050 Total number of securities with double voting rights: 9 451 490 Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30 034 540 This situation (the denominator) serves as the basis for the notification of large holdings by shareholders. In accordance with article 7:53 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 29 of the bylaws, fully paid registered shares entered in the share register in the name of the same shareholder for at least two consecutive years grant double voting rights . Dematerialized shares do not benefit from double voting rights. The method used by VGP to calculate the holding period of two consecutive years is the LIFO method (“last in, first out”), that is to say: for the same registered shareholder, the shares that the latter has acquired the latter will be deducted from his total amount of registered shares if he transfers shares to a third party. Any share transformed into a dematerialized share or whose ownership is transferred loses the double voting right from the date of its dematerialization or the entry of its transfer in the VGPs share register. It is therefore important that VGP is kept informed of any transfer of registered shares by the transferor and / or the transferee as soon as possible at the time of each transfer in order to allow VGP to keep its register of registered shares and, consequently, the number of registered shares. shares with up to date double voting rights. ABOUT VGP VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with long-standing capabilities and expertise across the entire value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.48 million m2 and the strategic emphasis is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP, with a workforce of over 230 employees, today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through its joint ventures VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park Mnchen. As of June 2020, VGP’s gross asset value, including 100% joint ventures, was 3.23 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NAV) of 1079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957). 2021.02.01_VGP_Law on transparency of disclosure_Voting rights and denominator_FR

