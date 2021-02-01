Filte Ireland to unveil plans for € 55m aid package





Filte Ireland will unveil plans for a $ 55 million aid package for tourism businesses previously unable to access Covid-19-related aid. The tourism business continuity program will include individual grants for cash-strapped businesses desperate to survive the 3,750-200,000 pandemic. On Monday, an online Survive to Thrive industry event, which is expected to be watched by thousands of industry operators, vendors and employers, will also establish separate funding plans to improve outdoor dining spaces for a hospitality sector that hopes to attract customers due to Covid restrictions are relaxed. The funding program is for businesses that were not eligible for the government’s Covid Restriction Support Program or other Filte Ireland programs to help them meet ongoing costs. The first phase will launch later this month, with a focus on outdoor activities such as bike tours, surf and kayak schools, cruise rentals, non-profit tourist attractions, golf courses with a tourist offer and eligible caravan and camping suppliers. Its highly anticipated launch will bring relief to parts of an industry whose overall sales have declined by $ 6 billion and which has seen the loss of tens of thousands of jobs. The tourism development authority will also announce a major boost for its indoor marketing plans, including its investment in outdoor catering and urban animation projects that include lighting and art installations. In his address to the Monday event, Filte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly will acknowledge that businesses in urban areas have lost more during the Covid-19 crisis than those along the Wild Atlantic Way or others. parts of the state that were able to save part of the latter. summer with a short but strong domestic season. Some tourism sectors have not benefited as much from government aid as others. We will talk about how we will seek to improve this situation, he will tell the conference. Summer Despite the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 variants and the rollout of vaccines, the tourism authority is confident that some form of national activity will return over the summer. It will firmly focus on the short-term staycation market to drive spending. The strategy will notably market Dublin. The authority expects a slow return from visitors from countries closer to Ireland, followed by the rest of mainland Europe, the United States and possibly other long-haul consumers. Its positive outlook for the year ahead is also based on the hope that an increase in domestic savings, a byproduct of pandemic restrictions, will fuel tourism spending once the economy reopens. Business Today Get the latest business news and commentaryREGISTER HERE

