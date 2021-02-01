Stock market manipulation





American Stock Exchange building in New York ASSOCIATED PRESS

While all eyes are on GameStop

GME

The dark corners of Wall Street have erupted with manipulative “gotcha” games, designed to separate nave investors and novices from their money. The coldly calculated pumping and emptying manipulations were particularly successful last week (January 25-29). Below are fifteen examples showing the classic manipulation model. First, let’s take a look at the strategic steps that create the model. The five stages of manipulation Manipulators prefer sloppy, often cheaper stock with lackluster trading volume and an uninteresting chart pattern. Then they act. Note: With today’s fast communication and trading capabilities, the following steps can happen very quickly as shown in the charts. They quietly accumulate a position to avoid being warned When the time comes, they step up their buying, causing a sharp rise in prices to generate interest and attract new buyers, thus pushing the stock higher (this is the pumping phase) The now obvious action produces website “analytics”, helping to spread the word (manipulators can support this activity) Social media discussion forums are enthusiastically taking up the action and spreading the word further (manipulators can support this action) If all goes according to plan, the manipulator (s) sell in a sharp upsurge in buying accompanied by upbeat items and conversations (this is the dump phase) With the sale and the departure of the handler (s), the stock sinks. Remaining shareholders are now at odds on maybe missing the top, but don’t want to miss another dramatic race. Then, as the stock sags further, reality sets in and the hangers sell out. (This unfortunate period could be what awaits us next week.) Fifteen stocks showing patterns of manipulation in the past week These are stocks listed on the NYSE US Stock Exchange, formerly the US Stock Exchange which was # 2 behind the NYSE. Its listings have always included a plethora of lesser-known companies and cheaper stocks – the perfect features for both novice and novice investors. Charts cover performance for the week of January 25-29 in five-minute increments The first three of the fifteen titles presenting a manipulation model John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

The three seconds of the fifteen actions presenting a manipulation pattern John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

The third three of the fifteen stocks presenting a manipulation pattern John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

The fourth three of the fifteen titles presenting a pattern of manipulation John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

The fifth three of the fifteen titles presenting a pattern of manipulation John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

Conclusion: education is a positive reward When the dust finally clears, the stock chart shows a dramatic “bang” that transferred wealth to the seducers of the seduced, but failed to change the long-term trend of the stock. However, there is one important gain that the seduced should get: The experience of being drawn into an investment by dreams of easy money. This sentiment is the recurring and reliable driver of investment bubbles. The truism is particularly important in investing: “Cheat on me once, shame on you. Cheat on me twice, shame on me.” In other words, say “Thank you!” when a Wall Street action mistreats you, allowing you to improve your successful investment strategy. These difficult lessons are typical of the valuable investment education program. The points to remember are both the lesson itself, and the resolution not to repeat it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos