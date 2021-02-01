Business
Stevens Gold announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2021) – STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the “Business” or “Stevens Gold“) the ordinary shares began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the”ESF“) under the symbol 311. The common shares of the Company are now listed or listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQB and the FSE.
“This is another milestone for Stevens Gold. The company’s common stock is now listed or listed in three countries: Canada, the United States and Germany,” said Charles MaLette, President and Chief Executive Officer of management. “Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide us with an opportunity to increase transaction liquidity and facilitate investment by expanding our shareholder base across Europe and will allow European investors to follow Stevens Gold’s exploration of its Millennium Gold property in Arizona. “
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest securities trading centers. With a turnover share of around 90%, it is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany and is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, around 50 percent come from countries other than Germany.
The ESF facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems, enabling it to meet the growing demands of cross-border trade.
About Stevens Gold
Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in mineral exploration and asset acquisition of mining properties in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optional Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three state mining leases totaling 1,920 acres and is close to the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where the mine is located. open pit gold from Equinox’s Castle Mountain. see the technical report filed on SEDAR for more information.
ON BEHALF OF STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC.
“Charles MaLette”
CEO, President, Director and Secretary
T: 604-428-5171
E: This e-mail address is protected from spam. You must enable JavaScript to view it.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities. In addition, the securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold to United States or to or for the benefit or account of United States nationals, in the absence of such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
Forward-looking information:
This press release contains forward-looking information, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “will”, “may”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “Anticipates”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “probable”, “could” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of such terms or similar expressions . Forward-looking statements in this press release. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which this forward-looking information is based are reasonable, forward-looking information should not be relied on unduly as Stevens Gold can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ from the forward-looking information contained in this press release due to certain significant risk factors described in the Company’s annual information form under the heading “Risk Factors” and the failure to make the investment in deadlines provided for herein. in some way or not at all, the risk that regulatory approvals will not be received and the risk that changing circumstances will result in the product being used in a manner other than that stated herein. The Company cautions that the above list of significant risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.
The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this release.
