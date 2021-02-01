Stevens Gold announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2021) – STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the “Business” or “Stevens Gold“) the ordinary shares began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the”ESF“) under the symbol 311. The common shares of the Company are now listed or listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQB and the FSE.

“This is another milestone for Stevens Gold. The company’s common stock is now listed or listed in three countries: Canada, the United States and Germany,” said Charles MaLette, President and Chief Executive Officer of management. “Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide us with an opportunity to increase transaction liquidity and facilitate investment by expanding our shareholder base across Europe and will allow European investors to follow Stevens Gold’s exploration of its Millennium Gold property in Arizona. “

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest securities trading centers. With a turnover share of around 90%, it is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany and is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, around 50 percent come from countries other than Germany.

The ESF facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems, enabling it to meet the growing demands of cross-border trade.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in mineral exploration and asset acquisition of mining properties in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optional Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three state mining leases totaling 1,920 acres and is close to the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where the mine is located. open pit gold from Equinox’s Castle Mountain. see the technical report filed on SEDAR for more information.

