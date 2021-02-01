Taiwanese stocks make significant comeback as TSMC soars

Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) Taiwan stocks rebounded significantly on Monday after slumping last week as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) rebounded, leading the industry to signaling electronics to increase sharply, dealers said.

Despite peaking over 270 points on the main board, revenue remained subdued, indicating that many investors seemed reluctant to chase prices before the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, dealers said.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index (TWSE), or Taiex, ended up 271.78 points, or 1.80%, at 15,410.09, after moving between 15,089.96 and 15,429.98 , on sales of NT $ 274.02 billion (US $ 9.78 billion). Last week the Taiex fell about 5.5%, led by TSMC.

The market opened 0.25% and moved in a narrow range in the early morning before momentum picked up after 11am and intensified in the afternoon session as TSMC, l most weighted stock, attracted major bargain hunters who profited from the stock’s fall. last week, dealers said.

The buy spilled over to other semiconductor stocks and some old economy and financial stocks, pushing the main draw up and pushing the Taiex past the bottom line. 15,400 points at the end of the session, added the dealers.

“Thanks to TSMC, the Taiex has recouped some of the heavy losses it suffered last week,” Concord Securities analyst Kerry Huang said, adding that TSMC’s gains attributed around 200 points to the increase in Taiex that day.

TSMC, which is fundamentally healthy thanks to strong global demand for its high-end processes, rose 2.23% to close at NT $ 611.00. The stock fell 8.94% last week, becoming the target of foreign institutional investors who have offloaded their holdings on the local stock market.

“After the heavy losses seen last week, TSMC managed to get back to the NT $ 600.00 mark, the level that was seen as strong technical support for the stock,” Huang said.

“Judging from TSMC’s move, I suspect that foreign institutional investors have stood on the buyer’s side after last week’s sale,” Huang added. According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought NT $ 14.59 billion of shares on the main board on Monday after a net sale of NT $ 122.38 billion last week.

Led by gains from TSMC, the electronics sector rose 2.29% and the semiconductor sub-index jumped 3.26%.

As the local stock market will be closed for 11 days for the Lunar New Year holiday, however, today’s moderate turnover was understandable with concerns over possible negative leads that could emerge from overseas. during the break, ”Huang said.

Among other semiconductor stocks, United Microelectronics Corp., a small contract chipmaker, gained 1.60% to close at NT $ 50.80 after the company reported last week that its net profit for 2020 had hit a 14-year high. In addition, IC designer MediaTek Inc. climbed 3.43% to end at NT $ 905.00, as local media reported that the company had received orders from the headphone brand Beats, a subsidiary of ‘Apple Inc.

Also in the electronics sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. rose 1.35% to close at NT $ 113.00, while Largan Precision Industry Co., a lens supplier of smartphone camera to Apple, fell 0.17% to end at NT $ 2,935.00.

“As the market focused on the tech sector, many non-tech stocks seemed marginalized and their earnings limited,” Huang said.

Among the stocks of the old economy, Taiwan Cement Corp. rose 1.62% to close at NT $ 40.80 and Formosa Plastics Corp. gained 1.26% to close at NT $ 88.10, while food brand Uni-President Enterprises Corp. closed unchanged at NT $ 68.00 and Evergreen Marine Corp. ., Taiwan’s largest shipping company, also remained unchanged at NT $ 31.20.

Amid concerns about an increase in nationwide COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital, vaccine developer Adimmune Corp. rose 2.23% to close at NT $ 48.10 and mask brand Universal Inc. gained 1.43% to close at NT $ 85.40.

In the over-the-counter market, where the index closed 0.47% higher at 180.39, vaccine developer Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. climbed 6.80% to end at NT $ 110.00.

In the financial sector, which gained 0.84%, E. Sun Financial Holding Co. rose 1.27% to close at NT $ 23.90 and Fubon Financial Holding Co. added 0.88% to end at NT $ 23.90. NT $ 45.95, while Cathay Financial Holding Co. closed unchanged at NT $ 39.90.

“After today’s rebound, only if momentum can continue to push the Taiex up to 15,600 points, where the 20-day moving average declines, will the main draw really stabilize,” Huang said.