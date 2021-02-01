Global stocks rise as Wall Street braces for more turbulence





Global stocks and US futures rose on Monday as Wall Street braced for what could be another tough week of trading fueled by small investors on Reddit. Silver futures have exploded as attention online turned to precious metal. Dow future were the latest up 177 points, or 0.6%, reversing the tide from a 0.8% drop earlier. Futures on S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while futures on Nasdaq climbed nearly 1%. European markets opened with gains, while major Asian indices advanced. Some investors are once again looking to vaccine deployments and a stimulus deal in the United States, Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes wrote in a research note Monday. “Risk tries to regain its footing but the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine is worrying and the Reddit Red Raider [are] always in the minds of investors, ”he added. US markets are coming out of their worst week since October. Investors were enthralled by the stock movements stimulated by traders coordinating their purchases on an electronic bulletin board called WallStreetBets. The Reddit forum skyrocketed GameStop, AMC and other heavily shorted stocks, disrupting markets and crushing some hedge funds that had bet against stocks. Whether the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden can actually pass, as well as the uncertainty over the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine, have also kept investors on the lookout. . “The good thing is that most market forecasts predict a smaller package that will arrive sooner,” said Innes. Global markets rose on Monday. London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.6% in early morning trading. The German DAX rose 1.1%, while the French CAC 40 rose 0.9%. Hang Seng of Hong Kong finished 2.2% higher, while Kospi of South Korea was up 2.7%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.6% and Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 rose 0.8%. China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.6%. The country’s manufacturing activity increased in January, according to a closely watched private survey on Monday, although at the slowest pace in seven months. Recent survey data from the Chinese government showed similar slow growth in manufacturing and services activity. It’s a sign that new coronavirus outbreaks in the country could hamper the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy, but not completely derail it. Meanwhile, there were signs of Redditors targeting precious metals. Silver futures jumped 8.5% to over $ 29 on Sunday night, hitting five-month highs. This follows a 6% rally last week. Retail sites warned customers over the weekend that they could not meet the growing demand for bullion and silver coins. And “#silversqueeze” is all the rage on Twitter. Silver producers surged in Asia as precious metal futures surged. China Silver Group climbed nearly 30% in Hong Kong, for example. Chinese silver futures also jumped nearly 9% in Shanghai. – Anneken Tappe and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos