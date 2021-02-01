JD Sports expands sneaker footprint with $ 495 million for Baltimore chain

Shares of JD Sports climbed more than 6% on Monday, after the British retailer accelerated its expansion in the United States by taking over Baltimore-based footwear and sportswear company DTLR Villa.

JD Sports

+ 6.29%

will pay $ 495 million for DTLR, adding 247 stores in 19 states in the northern and eastern United States to its brand portfolio.

JD Sports stock rose 6.88% Monday morning in London.

The deal comes just six weeks after JD Sports

+ 0.05%

purchased in San Jose, CA Shoe palace, which allows it to establish itself in states such as Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Hawaii, thanks to a network of 167 stores.

It also comes as demand for casual wear skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns kept people in their homes. In January, retailer Marks & Spencer

-0.92%

said 52% of customers said they wear more sportswear than everyday wear in 2020 as it has expanded its line of sportswear for kids and men.

JD begins to evolve in the United States and with its best retail systems, long-standing brand relationships and tight cost and inventory control, the US division is starting to grow into the largest apparel market. sports to the world, wrote Greg Lawless, analyst at Shore Capital, in a research note to clients Monday.

In our opinion, this seems like another wise acquisition and plays on the theme that larger retailers are starting to develop using their balance sheets, he added.

JD Sports first entered the United States in 2018 with the $ 558 million acquisition of Finish Line. The group recently launched a flagship store in Times Square At New York. The United States now represent more than a quarter of the group’s total sales.

Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD Sports Fashion, called the deal a milestone in the group’s development in the United States.

DTLR, which is currently majority owned by BRS & Co. and Goode Capital, was founded in 1982 as the Downtown Locker Room. The company was later renamed DTLR and merged in 2017 with Philadelphias Sneaker Villa.

The total cash consideration for the acquisition is $ 495 million, of which approximately $ 100 million will be used to pay off the company’s existing debt, JD Sports said Monday. The operation is financed by the group’s liquidity and existing banking facilities.

The DTLR management team, led by Glenn Gaynor and Scott Collins, who will continue as co-CEOs, will reinvest a portion of the proceeds from the sale in a new minority stake of approximately 1.4%.

Separately on Monday, online fashion retailer ASOS

+ 6.19%

Said having bought the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the directors of Philip Greens, the Arcadia retail empire has collapsed.

ASOS shares rose 3.87% at the start of trading in London on Monday.

ASOS

-3.39%

pays a total of 330 million for brands, no longer stock, but do not buy physical stores, endangering thousands of jobs.

In a statement, the retailer said it has acquired strong consumer brands and sees a significant opportunity to boost their growth globally.

We see this as a wise deal for ASOS, adding four reputable brands, delivering a solid (if not exceptional) return on investment, supporting the rapid development of one of the group’s key strategic pillars, and all with a relatively high level of visibility. Student. . We are maintaining our positive stance on the stock, analysts at Jefferies said in a research note.