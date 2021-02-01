Oil prices rise as stocks fall and demand increases





LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by falling stocks and hopes for a faster global economic recovery, though halting vaccine deployments and renewed travel restrictions have capped earnings. Brent was up 79 cents, or 1.4%, at $ 55.83 a barrel by 12:15 GMT. US crude gained 61 cents, or 1.2%, to $ 52.81. Both benchmarks gained almost 8% in January. A positive risk feeling is one of the contributing factors to oil prices. The outlook for a continued decline in oil inventories over the next few weeks, due to lower production in Saudi Arabia, is also helping crude, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. He said he expected Brent to hit $ 60 a barrel by the middle of the year. Goldman Sachs said prices could reach $ 65 per barrel by July, forecasting an oil market deficit of 900,000 barrels per day (b / d) in the first half of 2021, a level higher than its previous forecast of 500,000 b / d. OPEC oil production rose for a seventh month in January, according to a Reuters survey, after the group and its allies agreed to cut supply further, although production growth was slower provided that. OPEC continues to implement the agreed production cuts in a disciplined manner … which is one of the main reasons oil prices are so stable, said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Russian production of oil and gas condensate also increased in January, two sources told Reuters on Monday, but the increase was in line with expectations, following the agreement between Moscows and OPEC on cuts in oil and gas. production. US oil and gas drillers are bracing for a pickup in demand. While the higher prices make the new wells profitable, they added rigs for a sixth consecutive month in January. [RIG/U] U.S. production data from the Energy Information Administration showed production topped 11 million bpd in November, the first time it exceeded that figure since April. Oil has also found some support from the weak dollar. Crude prices tend to move inversely to the US dollar. Charts: OPEC and US oil production – Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo, editing by Louise Heavens

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos