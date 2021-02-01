TFI International acquires Fleetway Transport Inc. Toronto Stock Exchange: TFII





MONTREAL, February 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the acquisition of Fleetway Transport Inc . (Fleetway). Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Brantford, Ontario, Fleetway is a full service provider of truck and heavy haulage solutions and logistics services, with platforms, roll-tites, step bearings and other modes of transport among its offers. Fleetway provides both storage and transportation of refrigeration equipment. Serving all of North America from its three facilities in Brantford, which include its head office / terminal, warehouse and storage yard, Fleetways’ workforce of over 100 professionals operates over 80 tractors and over 250 vans, platforms, unloading platforms and floats. The revenue composition of Fleetways comes from the transportation of forestry equipment, refrigeration equipment and consumer packaged goods for various industries. Fleetway, which generates approximately C $ 25 million in annualized revenue, will operate as a stand-alone business unit within the Specialized Truckload segment of TFI International and will continue to be led by its president, David Rees, and vice president of finance, Scott Walker. Fleetway operates a unique, profitable specialty van and heavy haul business that is highly synergistic with our existing network, said Alain Bdard, President, President and CEO of TFI International. Expanding strong relationships with Fleetways customers over the years is one of the multiple growth opportunities we see, including expanding Fleetways’ business to regions such as Mexico by leveraging our affiliates and using our brokerage capabilities to drive business their way. In line with our long-standing approach to the business, we also see potential opportunities to improve asset utilization. We welcome David, Scott and their entire team, and look forward to supporting Fleetways’ expansion as an exciting new member of the TFI family of companies. ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating in the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for its shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of operating wholly owned subsidiaries. Under the aegis of TFI International, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to develop their activities and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies serve the following segments: Package and courier;

Less than a truck;

Truck;

Logistics. TFI International Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information visit www.tfiintl.com . CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and article 21E of Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995, as amended. These statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “expects”, “estimates”, “plans”, “believes”, “plans”, “plans”, “intends” , will, will look forward to and similar terms. and sentences. In this press release, statements regarding the acquisition and the expected financial results and future operations of the acquired business are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to occur. differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the closing of the acquisition may not occur due to the failure of the closing conditions, including government and / or third party consents required, the closing may have occur but expected results of operations may not be achieved due to a variety of factors, including those disclosed in our filings with Canadian regulatory authorities and the Commission. TFI disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors affecting forward-looking information. For more information:

Alain Bdard

President, President and Chief Executive Officer

TFI International Inc.

647-729-4079

[email protected]

