Eurobites: Telia and DNA extend shared Finnish network





Also in today’s EMEA regional roundup: O2 is approaching mobile deal with Sky; CBNG appoints new CTO; the sound of old phones. Telia and DNA will expand their condominium sharing company, Finnish Shared Network, further across the country, bringing it further southwest to cover cities such as Oulu, Kuopio and Kouvola. Currently, the common network geographically covers 50% of Finland and 13.5% of the population; it is hoped that once the project is completed, coverage will reach 62.5% per area and 28.5% per population. The two operators also estimate that their collaboration will help accelerate the introduction of 5G services by about a year. But this is not a total love: Telia and DNA will continue to offer independent competitive services to customers in the common network area. Telefnica UK (O2) is about to sign a new wholesale mobile deal with Sky, according to a report in the Telegraph. O2 is trying to merge with Virgin media, which is currently using Vodafone’s network if the merger goes through. Virgin plans to move its 3 million customers to the O2 network. (See Eurobites: Virgin Media, O2 merger under scrutiny.) Cambridge Broadband Networks Group, a UK company specializing in fixed millimeter wave wireless access and backhaul, has appointed William Webb as chief technology officer. Webb’s precedents include stints with UK communications regulator Ofcom (as director of technology resources) and Motorola (as director of corporate strategy). Part of Webb’s mission will be the development of a 5G product that will complement CBNG’s existing VectaStar platform. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘set’ to appoint former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre as regulator Ofcom, according to a report in the observer. As well as being a dagger in the heart for those to the left of the political spectrum and the BBC’s worst nightmare (Dacre has set the right tone in the Mail for decades), the news can also baffle those who see Ofcom’s main job to go. as being more related to broadband than broadcasting. The Observer quotes an anonymous UK TV executive describing the potential appointment as “a terrible idea” and adding that Dacre “knows nothing” about how to improve the country’s broadband infrastructure. The European Commission is fighting back in its long-standing legal battle with Apple over what the Commission considers to be 13 billion ($ 15.5 billion) in missing back taxes from the tech giant. As Reuters reports, EU antitrust regulators believe a court made legal errors in overturning their Irish tax arrears order (Apple has its European headquarters in Ireland). The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union will hold another hearing on the case in the coming months. (See Eurobites: Apple gives the EU the 13B finger.) Do you fancy a 1985 Scepter 100 telephone ringing? Want to relive the thrill of the full modem howl of the freewheeling era of narrowband Internet? Well now you can, thanks to the BBC, which opened its massive archive of sound effects for public consumption. Of course, not all the electronics check “the frying of fish in the pan” and “the lid of the garbage can fall off and is replaced”. The closing hours will just pass Paul Rainford, Associate Editor, Europe, Light Reading







