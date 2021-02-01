NextEnergy Renewables to List London Stock Exchange with 300m IPO

NextEnergy Renewables has announced its intention to go public on the London Stock Exchange via an initial public offering (IPO).

It seeks to raise up to £ 300million through a placement, subscription offer and interim offer of ordinary shares, with the intention of investing it in a diversified portfolio of ” global private renewable energy and energy transition infrastructure opportunities.

The NextEnergy Renewables Fund will provide the opportunity to invest immediately through its seed funding in NextPower III, the company’s latest fund targeting operational and new build solar assets primarily supported by long-term PPAs, and to in the long term, will seek to further diversify the portfolio through investment in private platforms and direct investment through co-invested opportunities. He expects this to be weighted over time as well.

Anne Wade, president of NextEnergy Renewables, described this as allowing the company to offer “diversity in both asset class and jurisdiction, which really sets it apart from other offerings,” the company said. that the timing of the launch is “also very favorable in our opinion. to capitalize on the favorable market context with a vast investment universe and strong prospects for future growth “.

NextEnergy Renewables is aiming for a total return of 9-11% per annum, with a target dividend yield of 5.5p per common share for the first full fiscal year through December 31, 2022.

The announcement of its float plan follows NextEnergy Solar Fund which raised gross proceeds of £ 85.6million when it went public in 2014.

Last month, Foresight revealed its intention to proceed with an IPO to support its growth strategy, which includes expanding its existing platform, making new acquisitions, and expanding and diversifying both geographically. and in new areas of sustainable investment.