Local nurses explain why they overcame their hesitation and received the COVID-19 vaccine
GREENSBORO, NC – National and local health officials are working to make sure vaccines are released as quickly as possible. One of the main priorities of the distribution plan is to ensure equitable access.
This is something the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has tried to resolve.
The ministry wrote in a vaccine presentation: Racism runs rampant in our social, economic and health care systems, causing unequal access to care, abuse and neglect for historically marginalized communities. These long-standing and persistent racial and ethnic injustices in our health care system contribute to the lack of confidence in vaccines.
Teresa Crite and Tracie Neilson are both registered nurses at Cone Health. They have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They told FOX8’s Lindsay Tuman that they had some supplies before they got the shot.
So I thought it was a bit quick. But I’ve done a lot of research into the science behind it and, taking care of COVID patients since March, it has changed my opinion on whether or not to get the vaccine, Crite said.
Neilson says she understands the reluctance of many people in historically marginalized communities.
Since I’m from the black and brown community, I know we have a lot of skepticism, especially from the government, and I understand. Sadly, past history hasn’t shown kindness to us, so I can understand the reluctance to get something that hasn’t been fully verified or tested, Neilson said.
Eventually, the two decided to get the vaccine. They both reported side effects, but had no major concerns.
Again, it was very easy. I just had a little headache afterwards. The next day, I had a slight fever and some chills and aches. Friday. I felt completely normal again, Crite said.
I could feel my muscles hurting more than ever with any other flu shot. Other than that, just tired. I haven’t had many other signs and symptoms that other people have experienced. But I could feel my energy running out for a few days, Neilson said.
Crite says she has had questions from loved ones, especially about how the vaccine works. She says getting the vaccine made them feel more comfortable enrolling.
I have friends and family who have said that if I believed in getting the vaccine and it would help them, it helped them make the decision to do the same, Crite said.
Neilson said she wanted to get the vaccine to make sure her mother could get the vaccine safely as well.
I didn’t want to do it. But I know, if my mom needed the vaccine, and we responded the same to certain medications, and we were both sensitive to a lot of things, then she got the shingles vaccine for me, so I would. ‘ve had it for her, she said.
These two nurses have been working with patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. They say seeing the impact of the virus also influenced their decision to get the vaccine.
My main reason is that I don’t want to continue to see a reflection of me in the deaths that I have seen and the cases that I have seen. It has affected more Hispanics since North Carolina has a lot of people in that region in Rockingham County and Greensboro, it has affected more blacks than whites, Neilson said.
The state tries to ensure that the demographics of vaccine distribution reflect the demographics of the population.
The latest information from the NCDHHS COVID Vaccine Dashboard shows that blacks or African Americans make up 11% of undergraduate vaccinations, but the latest census data shows they make up 22% of the state’s population. The state scorecard also shows Hispanics or Latin Americans received 2% of the vaccines, but census data shows the community makes up 9.8% of the population.
State and local health officials are also focusing on education and access to information to ensure these communities receive their vaccines.
Crite and Neilson say they are trying to educate others.
I give them my opinion that COVID is so devastating and so easily contracted. And the devastation it causes is by far a better option to give this vaccine a chance, to help stop the spread of COVID, than to catch the disease, Crite said.
Neilson also says people need to weigh the potential risks of side effects with the alternatives.
If this is the worst thing that happens to you and it keeps you from being on a ventilator and it keeps you from making the decision to go on and try to keep dying prematurely, this is what you do. It’s necessary, and you just need to get the vaccine, that’s the main thing I can say, she said.
Crite tells FOX8 that she has seen a change in her family and friends, and many are now going to get vaccinated.
At first I heard, when I was discussing it with my friends and family, everyone said, “No, I don’t. I’m not going to take the vaccine. I want to wait and see what’s going on with someone else. But with information that they are able to seek and see, and they see the devastation. I think they trust the system more that it is also good for everyone, she said.
To help ensure equitable distribution, state leaders are encouraging providers to book appointments for people from historically marginalized communities. They also advise clinics to be held on weekends and outside from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and track vaccination events at churches and community centers.
