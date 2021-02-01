Business
Stocks leap to recoup some losses, silver prices soar
Shares rose, recouping some losses after the selloff in recent weeks.
The S&P 500 gained nearly 1%, after closing last week with a weekly loss of 3.3% for its worst since October. Information technology and consumer discretionary sectors led the progress, while energy and consumer staples lagged. The Nasdaq outperformed as tech stocks surged, and the Dow also edged up.
Other asset classes performed even stronger, fueled by a crowd of retail investors piling up en masse in names popularized on the Reddit forum r / wallstreetbets. Silver has become one of those more recent choices, with silver futures (SI = F) hitting over 11% Monday morning to over $ 30 an ounce, hitting the highest level since 2013. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) added more than 10% and the shares of major silver producers including Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and Pan American Silver (PAAS) also increased.
Elsewhere, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) added nearly 40% after Reddit and other social media users touted the memes-based cryptocurrency and Tesla CEO Elon Musk winked. apparent eye at the token on Twitter last week.
The heavily sold stocks that legions of online traders initially targeted last week were traded in a mixed fashion. GameStop (GME) shares fell, taking a break after last week’s 400% rally, and were briefly halted during the day. AMC (AMC) and BlackBerry (BB) traded higher. Online brokerage houses including Robinhood, Webull Financial and E-Trade Financial temporarily blocked the purchase of many of these volatile stocks last week, sparking anger from users, criticism from lawmakers and a class action against Robinhood on the restrictions, which were then relaxed.
From Robinhoods latest update, the number of companies on the app with trading restrictions had been reduced to eight, down from the 50 restricted stocks at the end of last week.
Regulatory measures, brokers’ risk limits or unexpected losses could all dampen the activity and impact on the retail traders market, as made clear by the temporary reversal on Thursday, the strategists said. Goldman Sachs led by David Kostin in a note. But otherwise, a plethora of US household cash should continue to fuel the trade boom.
Meanwhile, traders are also gearing up for another busy week of earnings reporting from heavily weighted S&P 500 companies including Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) after the market closed on Tuesday.
So far this earnings season, corporate profits have been better than expected. Of the 37% of S&P 500 companies that have already released fourth quarter results, 82% have beaten consensus expectations for earnings per share, according to FactSet data. If this proportion is maintained, it would mark the second highest percentage of S&P 500 companies to surpass earnings estimates in more than a decade.
10:12 a.m. ET: Construction spending rose for a third consecutive month, hitting a record high in December as housing market activity soared
Construction spending in the United States grew at a monthly rate of 1.0% in December, the Commerce Department said on Monday, which represents a third consecutive monthly gain. This follows a revised upward 1.1% gain in November and exceeded expectations of a 0.9% increase, according to Bloomberg data. It also took spending to $ 1.490 trillion, a record high in government data dating back to 2002.
Much of December’s increase was due to a surge in private residential construction, as demand for housing during the pandemic sparked a surge in new housing construction. Private residential construction increased 3.1% from November and 20.1% from December 2019.
Non-residential construction, however, detracted from growth, falling 0.8% month over month and 4.8% year over year. A plunge in accommodation building has entrenched this category, with home construction down 24% year-over-year due to a drought in travel demand.
10 a.m. ET: US manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in January: ISM
Manufacturing activity in the United States fell from a two-year high in January but remained in expansionary territory, Based on the Institute of Supply Managements Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index.
The headline PMI fell to 58.7 from 60.5 in December, according to the monthly report. Consensus economists expected the index to come in at 60.0 for the month. Still, the index remained above the neutral level of 50.0 for the eighth consecutive month.
The deceleration came as new orders, production, employment and inventories fell from December to January.
9:31 am ET: Stocks open higher, extending overnight gains
Here’s where the markets were trading shortly after the opening bell Monday morning:
-
S&P 500 (^ GSPC): +38.93 points (+ 1.05%) to 3753.17
-
Dow (^ DJI): +268.43 points (+ 0.9%) to 30,251.05
-
Nasdaq (^ IXIC): +171.63 points (+ 1.31%) at 13,240.93
-
Gross (CL = F): + $ 0.58 (+ 1.11%) to $ 52.78 per barrel
-
Gold (GC = F): + $ 1,868.20 (+ 0.97%) to $ 1.8768.20 per ounce
-
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): -0.6 bps for a yield of 1.088%
7:15 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point higher
Here’s where the markets were trading on Monday before the opening bell:
-
S&P 500 Futures (ES = F): 3,743.00, up 37.75 points or 1.02%
-
Dow Futures (YM = F): 30,116.00, up 237 points or 0.79%
-
Future Nasdaq (NQ = F): 13,042.75, up 131.5 points or 1.02%
-
Gross (CL = F): + $ 0.58 (+ 1.11%) to $ 52.78 per barrel
-
Gold (GC = F): + $ 1,870.30 (+ 1.08%) to $ 1,870.30 per ounce
-
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): -1.7 bps for a yield of 1.077%
