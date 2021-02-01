How to depopulate Silicon Valley

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is bolstering the nation’s hottest startup ecosystem by doing what most politicians don’t: ask how he can help.

It started with a flippant tweet from a San Francisco-based VC: Listen to me. What if we moved Silicon Valley to Miami?

Mayor Suarezs responded with the tweet heard in the startup world: How can I help? The internet has gone crazy.

Suddenly it looked like Miami was on the map. Major tech and financial services companies, including Blackstone, Spotify, and Goldman Sachs, are placing a strong footprint in Miami, serving as anchor points for startups to thrive. High level investors like Keith Rabois (PayPal; Founders Fund) and founder of Unicorn Lucy guo (Scale AI; Backend Capital) use social media to advertise their moves around the city. Mayor Suarez created a CTO and launched eStart, a digital roadmap for starting a business in Miami. And Softbank announced that it was starting a $ 100 million funds to invest in Miami tech companies or tech companies looking to locate there.

Even though it feels like a set of dominoes put into action by a single tweet, startup ecosystems don’t just happen overnight. Mayor Suarez galvanizes and energizes this community which, he told me, has been preparing for more than a decade.

I sat down with Mayor Suarez in a zoom chat to find out more.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Miami city



In the Northeast, we feel like we wake up one morning to find that overnight Miami has become the hottest destination for tech and startups. What is happening here?

We built this ecosystem methodically and very intentionally hoping for recognition one day. And I think what happened was the first sign that something was happening was when Amazon put us in the top 20 cities for the Amazon HQ2 and people said Miami?

You are obviously gaining ground. How is this moment different?

Some things. Tax laws have changed and these other cities are getting even more expensive. People started to say, wait a sec, I really have to wonder if I want to stay here and keep paying these exorbitant taxes. And then there were two factors that conspired at about the same time and really knocked people off their feet. One of them was the realization that the governments of these regions do not appreciate these people who create jobs and innovation. For example, Mark Zuckerberg donates $ 75 million to a hospital and then vilified. You have a California state assembly member who tweeted F Elon Musk.

And then we have COVID, which created a situation where, because of remote working, people could work where they wanted. Geography was therefore no longer an event of connection. I also think that because of COVID, people felt they could take more risks because failure in a year like this is more acceptable. A lot of things don’t work out as we expected.

People point to your tweet, how can I help and say it was so refreshing that a politician finally wanted to help. What do you think is different about you when you approach situations with this approach?

One of them is that I come from the private sector. I have owned and operated a small business for over 10 years. I think it also has to do with my background. As a Cuban exile from my country, we realized that a government-run economy does not work. Treating the people who create high paying jobs in your community disrespectfully is certainly not helping. I don’t think treating anyone with disrespect helps to advance a cause.

I know you have spoken to many founders who have moved or are considering moving. What did they tell you?

Founders told me: the tax situation was really bad. But if someone picked up the phone and said, we want you to stay. We appreciate you. We would really appreciate if you would stay with us, if you help us out, if you become part of the solution. If someone had just done that, we probably would have stayed.

Why is building the tech ecosystem here so important to you?

I have believed for 10 years that cities will be in a global competition to develop the technological ecosystem in their city. This is because the technological economy is the economy of the present and the economy of the future. The tech economy offers good paying jobs, upward mobility in your community, where people born in your city have the opportunity to succeed. This is one of the ways to address income inequalities, which is the challenge of our generation.

It is also part of my philosophical make-up, of my ethics. I have always been very positive in trying to make things work. And this approach was the one that allowed me to succeed. It’s not just what makes me successful in politics. It allows me to be successful as a husband. This is what makes me successful as a parent and as a friend.

What support do you expect from the Miami community? What do you need from the people there?

I need help. I need the same as I offered to do for those who come. I need my community to help me and they are mobilizing. Miami tech and the community have rallied around me and I’m really lucky that my advice has been so supportive.

I will never forget the 2014 University of Texas opening speech by Admiral William McRaven. (Commander, US Special Operations.) One of the lessons he’s been talking about since his days in training the Navy Seals was that if you want to change the world, you have to find people to help you. You need a collective group of people to help you accomplish anything. Without the support of Miami Tech, without the support of my board, it would be next to impossible to take advantage of this opportunity.

Someone said books would be written about how you handled this moment in Miami. What do you want the title of this book to be?

Well let me tell you what I mean. I am the first mayor born in Miami in the city’s 125-year history. The city is part of my DNA. And so for me, I wake up every day thinking about how to create the kind of city that can benefit everyone. So maybe the title should be The Eternal Optimist or maybe Brain Gain, because I want the brain drain that we’ve had for the last few decades to be a brain gain for the next few decades.

I entered the public service to leave things better than how you found them to leave a mark – to create a legacy. I hope when everyone thinks about the time they will say he worked hard, he was passionate. He had energy and brought enthusiasm and intelligence to work. That he was pure in his intention and that he really reshaped the city in a way that created prosperity for many generations to come.