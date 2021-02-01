Stocks rally as Wall Street tries to overcome short nervousness

U.S. stocks traded higher on Monday at noon as the market tried to recover from its worst weekly loss since October, after frantic trading by video game retailer GameStop Corp. and others fueled a wave of sales on Wall Street.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP, + 2.33% jumped 288 points, or 2.2%, trading to nearly 13,358 points.

The S&P 500 SPX, + 1.54% added 52 points, or 1.4%, to trade close to 3,767.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.79% was up 219 points, or 0.7%, to 30,194, after hitting an intraday high of 30,259.83.

Stocks posted their worst weekly declines on Friday since the period ended October 30. The Dow Jones closed down 3.2% for the week, the S&P 500 was down 3.3% and the Nasdaq Composite ended with a weekly decline of 3.5%.

For the month, the Dow Jones lost 2%, the S&P 500 lost 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%.

What drives the market?

Stock bulls were trying to bounce back after epic short squeeze hit Wall Street and Main Street last week, adding to concerns over inflated stock valuations.

All three major indices posted their worst week and calendar month since October on Friday, as volatile trading from brick-and-mortar retailer GameStop GME,

-22.74%

and the cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC,

+ 5.96%

raised fears that more forced sales in highly indebted and heavily shorted market areas would put pressure on prices.

Last week GameStop shares climbed 400% and AMC Entertainment finished 277% higher and Koss Corp. KOSS,

-42.72%

rose 1,816%, amid extreme trading volume and volatility that forced many brokerage firms to curb trading activity on certain names. GameStop shares were down 22% on Monday.

The chaos on Wall Street has already caught the attention of regulators and lawmakers, but until action is taken, the frenzy seems unlikely to subside, wrote Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM, in a daily research note.

Indeed, the movements of the last few weeks have forced brokerage houses, notably Robinhood Markets, to limit trading on its platforms. The wild trading of stocks by individual investors has also caught the attention of the White House, Congress, and regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, the social media business community seems to have turned its attention to the $ 1.6 trillion SI00 silver market,

+ 7.01% .

Money rallied during the last trading sessions afterReddits WallStreetBets forum users postedabout performing a short push similar to those credited with fueling the rise of GameStops.

Despite Monday’s gains, technical analyst Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies, believes there may still be room for a wider and deeper recession in the coming weeks. Stockton, who predicted the January slowdown in December, told MarketWatch that there are short- and medium-term indicators that markets may remain volatile and biased downward.

The current environment has been compared to 2018, Stockton said. We arrived in 2018 quite warm and the S&P 500 saw some acceleration before giving way to a rather damaging short-term pullback. The point to remember is that this is just the substance of a step back. When sentiment changes, it does so dramatically.

Stockton said market corrections can be healthy as they ease excessive optimism every now and then. When Saturday Night Live begins to cover the stock market you know you’re in trouble, she said.

Recent gains come amid a drop in COVID-19 cases in the United States, with newcoronavirus cases down on Sundaya day earlier, as were hospitalizations and deaths.

Investors continue to monitor the progress of President Joe Bidens, who has offered $ 1.9 trillion in economic aid. Hopes of aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s commitment to maintain the abundance of low-cost credit, have supported financial markets. CNBC reported during the weekend that a group of 10 Republican senators, in a letter, called on Biden to consider a smaller $ 600 billion proposal.

In quarterly company results, around 100 companies in the S&P 500 were due to release results this week, including Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

+ 3.32%

and parent Google Alphabet Inc.

GOOG,

+ 4.03%

GOOGL,

+ 4.14%

due Tuesday.

In economic reports, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index for January slipped to 58.7 in January from 60.5 the month before. Any number above 50 represents an expansion of industrial activity.

The factories of nations are still buzzing, despite the uncertainty created by the slowing economy. Normally, you would expect to see more flexible manufacturing conditions in the weaker economic environment that has developed in recent months, said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

Meanwhile, spending on construction projects rose 1% in December at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $ 1.49 trillion.

Which companies are targeted?

Actions of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TMO,

+ 2.93%

rose 2.2% after the healthcare diagnostics and therapies company reported strong earnings and revenue growth.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

NIGHT,

+ 1.82%

on Monday said it had reached a $ 2 billion fast-track share buyback deal with Goldman Sachs & Co. Shares of the defense company rose 1.6%.

were up 2.2% on Monday, after the elevator and escalator maker reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that exceeded expectations and provided a bullish outlook for the full year.

Actions of Eaton Corp . AND N,

+ 2.16%

rose nearly 2% after the energy management company announced a deal to buy Cobham Mission Systems in a deal valued at $ 2.83 billion.

Actions of Apple Inc. AAPL,

+ 1.98%

gained 1.4% after the company said it would sell general purpose bonds, which could include share buybacks.

What is the performance of other assets?