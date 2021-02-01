Silver Price Rises As Online Trading Move Fuels GameStop Rise To Focus On Precious Metal





The erratic trading in shares of overlooked companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, pushing silver prices up to an eight-year high. Silver futures jumped nearly 12% on Monday to over $ 30 an ounce after strong gains over the weekend. This exuberance spread to companies that mine precious metals, especially silver. Pan American Silver shares jumped over 16%, First Majestic Silver rose 25%, Hecla Mining climbed 41%, and Coeur Mining climbed 35%. On Twitter, #silversqueeze began to become the latest anomaly to emerge from the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit. The online army of Reddit traders have banded together over the past week to pour money into underprivileged corporations like GameStop and AMC. In the process, they wreaked havoc on hedge funds that had bet stocks would fall in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street. But the rush for silver futures has created confusion amid the chaos, with some retail traders on Reddit calling the surge in commodity prices a false flag. IT’S A TRAP! warns a Redditor. Some of these small traders believe that the hedge funds that were looted last week are the source of the money surge. Messages on message boards claim that hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to kick them out of GameStop bets and turn them into cash, but only after the hedge funds have taken over. huge positions. If this is a trap, and no one can tell for sure, it might work. Shares of GameStop Corp., which signaled a seismic and possibly short-lived shift in power in financial markets, fell 30% on Monday. But the share price, as it has been for over a week, is extremely volatile. The price was up sharply before the opening bell on Monday. Analysts who watch the silver markets say there is more to the story than rushing small investors. The asset is traded by a variety of institutional players and it is very likely that these parties have joined in the decision to push the metal higher, ”wrote Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management. The silver market frenzy also extended to physical demand for the metal, with coin dealers reporting delays in deliveries as they were overwhelmed by demand. The Silver Mountain, a Netherlands-based bullion trader, said on his website that due to the extreme volatility in the market, we cannot accept any new orders at this time, adding that he hopes to reopen in the ‘afternoon.



