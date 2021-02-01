Business
These are the black-owned restaurants to watch in 2021, according to Yelp
The Black lives matter The movement has generated greater support among consumers looking for various businesses.
Searches for black-owned businesses increased 2,400% in 2020, compared to 2019, according to the latest data from Yelp.
The restaurant review website compiled a list of popular black-owned businesses from across the country and found that reviewers’ mentions among them (in total) had increased by 232% in 2020 alone compared to a year earlier.
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
With Black History Month officially underway, the journal’s website honors black American business owners by highlighting popular American businesses, which cover beauty, home, kitchen, and restaurant categories. . To compile the list, Yelp selected businesses that identified themselves as Black-owned, posted an increase in average ratings and reviews in 2020 (compared to 2019), and opened after January 2019.
“We selected these companies by combining the average rating and the number of reviews. Finally, we limited the list to two companies by metropolitan area and by category for geographic diversity,” Yelp described in a blog post.
Some restaurant highlights include Happy Cafe in Virginia Beach, known for its bites like its pulled chicken sandwich; Purple Gurls, a popcorn shop in Glendale, Arizona; Teranga Harlem in New York City, which specializes in West African cuisine such as Ndambe, a spicy bean sandwich; and Cookie Society in Frisco, Texas, known for its bakery treats like snickerdoodle and chocolate chip cookies.
BLACK LIVES MATTER NETWORK CREATES A $ 12M GRANT FUND
The full list of Yelp’s black-owned restaurants to watch out for is below. For a full list of beauty and home businesses, Click here.
- Purple gurls Glendale, AZ
- Cafe Desta Tucson, Arizona
- Crumble and whisk Emeryville, California
- Tribute coffee Garden Grove, California
- LeeVonYe Treats Hayward, California
- Barsha Hermosa Beach, California
- West of Orleans Thousand Oaks, California
- Nola voodoo tavern Denver, CO
- Konjo Ethiopian Food Edgewater, Colorado
- Cane Washington DC
- Heres The Scoop! Washington DC
- Pie with mixed fillings Jacksonville, Florida
- Red Rooster Overtown Miami, Florida
- Chicken fire Orlando, Florida
- StreetWise urban kitchen Orlando, Florida
- Hot Chicks House of Chicken Pembroke Pines, Florida
- Southern Kitchen & Grill Atlanta, Georgia
- Merchant East Point, Georgia
- Sweet brown sugar Grayson, Georgia
- I love this spice Highland Park, IL
- Island Vybz Mobile Rasta-rant Iowa City, IA
- Addis Nola New Orleans, LA
- Gangster Vegan Organics Baltimore, MD
- Ethiopian cuisine Ingera Rock Rockville, MD
- Hot dogs Steves St Louis, MO
- The coffee class Las Vegas, NV
- Gray banana pudding Las Vegas, NV
- Lighthouse cafe Sparks, NV
- Freetown Kitchen Maplewood, NJ
- Ras herbal Brooklyn, NY
- Teranga Harlem New York, NY
- Leah and Louise Charlotte, North Carolina
- Steele Creek Cupcakes Charlotte, North Carolina
- Coffee Cream + Sugar Cincinnati, OH
- Donnas Delicious Dozen Columbus, OH
- Black cafe lounge Cincinnati, OH
- Black walnut Oklahoma City, OK
- Grey pullover Oklahoma City, OK
- Mumbo Gumbo PDX-Sellwood Portland, OR
- Nacheaux Portland, OR
- Browns Bar-B-Que Austin, Texas
- Scoop and score Cedar Park, Texas
- Sound and service Shoals Dallas, Texas
- Cookies company Frisco, Texas
- Frantic cooking San Antonio, Texas
- By Js Delectables Springfield, Virginia
- CLTRE vgn jnt Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Happy coffee Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Mtier Brewing Company Woodinville, WA
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Following the George Floyd protests that began in May, more consumers and large corporations have pledged to support minority-owned businesses and organizations. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in June created a fund of more than $ 12 million dedicated to the fight against institutional racism, the Associated Press reported.
Other companies have also pledged to support black-owned businesses, like Netflix, which committed $ 100 million to support black-owned banks, while financial services firm Discover pledged $ 5 million to specifically support black-owned restaurants in July.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]