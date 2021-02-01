Business
Promotions for Valentine’s Day 2021 in Saint-Louis
Several places around the Saint-Louis area have special vacation deals
ST. LOUIS Valentines Day is just around the corner and you might be wondering how to celebrate this special day this year.
While planning to show their love to their partner, the people of Saint-Louis can also show a little love and support at local restaurants, bakeries, breweries and more.
Several places in the St. Louis area have special vacation deals, so we’ve put together a list of ways to celebrate.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Nathaniel Reid Bakery offers seasonal baked goods to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
- Chef Reids signature ruby made with dark chocolate, raspberry tea mousse, chocolate cake and raspberry coulis. It is $ 35 and serves six people.
- Guyana made with hazelnut crunch, chocolate cake, chocolate cream and dark chocolate mousse. It’s also $ 35 and serves six.
- Chef Reids chocolate fondue set for two with chocolate fondue, fondue set and dips. The fondue set is $ 46.
- Box of 12 Valentine’s Day macarons with flavors such as: raspberry, sambava, poppy flower, 70% bittersweet chocolate, vanilla bean and strawberry. The macaroon box is $ 23.
Customers can place orders February 2-10 by calling 314-858-1019 or filling out the Valentine’s Day order form on its website. Customers can pick up their orders from February 3 to 13
Customers can also order long-stemmed strawberries dipped in specialty Valrhona chocolate in milk or dark chocolate in boxes of six and 12 pieces for $ 23 or $ 44. These are available for pickup February 11-13.
Caf la Vie
Caf la Vie, the bar and the restaurant located inside the Le Méridien Saint-Louis Clayton hotel, offers a Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu.
The restaurant offers a pre-set Valentine’s Day menu for catering, which is $ 65 per person.
The five-course meal includes:
- Dungeness crab cone
- A choice of Sweet Potato Love Letters or Baby Iceberg Carpaccio
- Blood orange sorbet
- A choice of fettuccine alfredo with lobster from Maine or duo of beef for starters
- Passion fruit crème brûlée or jar of chocolate cream for dessert
The regular Caf la Vie dinner menu will also be available on Valentine’s Day. Reservations are available February 13 and 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sacred taupe
Sacred taupe, the ghost kitchen concept of the owners of Mission Taco Joint, offers a modern Mexican holiday for Valentine’s Day. It is available for delivery or pickup.
The Valentine’s Day menu includes:
- Shrimp and oatmeal for $ 22
- Carne Asada for $ 24
- Vegan Enchiladas for $ 16
- Stuffed chicken for $ 18
Starters will also be available:
- Squash Blossom Empanadas for $ 10
- House salad at $ 8
- Tuna ceviche for $ 13
- Guacamole for $ 9
Dessert is a Mexican chocolate crème brûlée for $ 7.
Holy Mole also offers drinks, including bottles of wine, beers, and a signature red cocktail, which costs $ 26 for two.
Customers can order through the website for delivery or pickup between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on February 14. The deadline for orders is February 13 at midnight.
Russells
Russells offers pre-order Valentine’s Day candies at both locations and a special dinner menu at Russells on Macklind.
Some Valentine’s Day candies include:
- Chocolate dipped strawberries, $ 30 for 12
- 6 inch round chocolate cake for Valentine’s Day for $ 39, topped with chocolate dipped strawberries and chocolate chip cookies
- Valentine’s Day Buttermilk Round Pound Cake for $ 39, topped with strawberries and sugar cookies dipped in white chocolate
Customers can also ship Russells sticky butter nationwide loved ones, including a Valentine-flavored Chocolate Chip Cherry Sticky Butter for $ 17.95.
Russells on Macklind has a four-course Valentine’s Day menu from February 12-14 for on-site dinner or pickup. Takeout orders must be placed by 3:00 p.m. on the desired pickup day.
- Grilled focaccia with baked fontina, lemon, garlic and herbs
- Choice of lobster and crab bisque or creamy polenta with grilled endive salad and bacon lardon with a lemon vinaigrette
- Offerings of citrus-pickled Cornish hens, pepper-fried steak or potato-wrapped sea bass will be available
Prices vary from $ 64 to $ 72 per person depending on the chosen entry.
To make a reservation for dinner, Click here. To order candy, Click here, call Macklind at 314-553-9994 or Fenton at 636-343-8900.
Gastropub Retreat
Gastropub Retreat offers a three-course dinner for dinner and take-out transport on Valentine’s Day. The standard dinner menu will also be available.
Reservations for two-hour time slots are available on February 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can make their reservation Here or place a postponement order Here.
Volpi Foods
Volpi Foods is offering a box of Valentine’s Day deli meats for two for $ 15.
The spread includes dried apricots, chocolate peanut butter hearts, strawberries, Manchego cheese, goat cheese with cranberries and pecans, Volpis de Genoa salad, Volpis Prosciutto and phyllo chips.
Boxes can be ordered from the Volpis retail store on The Hill February 9-13 by calling (314) 446-7950, with 24 hours notice.
Customers can pick up the boxes anytime during normal store hours. The store will be closed on February 14.
Funky
Funky offers a special three-course surf and turf dinner for take-out service and on-site dinner. The regular dinner menu will also be available.
Reservations for two-hour time slots are available on February 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can book their reservations or place a take out order by Click here.
Clementine creamery
Clémentines Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrates Valentine’s Day with hot chocolate bombs.
The entire flavors of glaciers are available for shipping nationwide, including her new Valentine’s Day heart-shaped chocolate bomb.
- New caramel heart bomb for $ 12
- Salted caramel bomb for $ 10
- Hot chocolate bomb with milk chocolate for $ 10
- Alcoholic brunch bomb (naughty) for $ 12
- Cherry Bomb (naughty) for $ 12
Schlafly beer
Schlafly beer offers beer bouquets for Valentine’s Day. For bouquets, customers can create their own six-pack of their favorite Schlafly beers for $ 8.99.
Guests can include brewery favorites like IPA and Pale Ale to seasonal releases like Coffee Stout and Tasmanian IPA. To purchase the bunch of beer, guests can visit the three Schlafly pitches.
Butler’s pantry
Butlers Pantry offers a Valentine’s Day special for $ 75.
The special has two hot dishes and eats dishes that include soup or salad and vegetarian options, seafood, chicken, pork or beef. It also includes a cheese or chocolate fondue box.
The cheese fondue box includes apples, bread, salami and fresh vegetables. The chocolate box includes shortbread cookies, Oreos, marshmallows, pretzel sticks, strawberries and apples.
You can also add an additional meal for $ 25, an additional fondue for $ 30, or sparkling wine for $ 30 per bottle.
Orders must be placed before February 10 Click here, call 314-664-7680 or email [email protected]
Public school
Reservations are now available for the Love Shack pop-up bar at public schools. During the pop-up, you can enjoy Valentine’s cocktails and beers in a decorated atmosphere.
During the event, each table can be reserved for a maximum of two hours. Public School House urges guests to arrive on time for their reservation. If customers do not arrive within 15 minutes of their reservation, their table may be donated.
Walk-ins are welcome at the front or back of the bar or on the outdoor terrace. The venue has fireplaces and a heated tent on its back patio.
Click here for more details.
Grace Meat + Three
Grace Meat + Three offers fried chicken bouquets for the special day.
Bouquets include six chicken fillets, mini carnations, herbs, baby’s breath, and buttermilk lime dressing, all presented in a bouquet-friendly box.
The restaurant also offers a “fried chicken and bubbles” package.
Click here for more details.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]