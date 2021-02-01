Business
SEC Could Set Short Interest Limits And Raise Transaction Taxes To Fight Wild Movements, Analysts Say
The Securities and Exchange Commission could consider a wide range of new regulations to help prevent future volatility and short presses like those from GameStop and AMC Entertainment that fascinated Wall Street last week.
The agency that oversees U.S. markets could enforce a litany of rules, ranging from a cap on the level of short-term interest on a specific security to aggressive taxes on short-term transactions, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch .
“Brokerage platforms have already created restrictions on margins, options and trading of certain securities with unusual activity,” wrote BofA analyst Michael Carrier in a note to clients.
The carrier has ticked off a list of rules the SEC might be likely to follow if it seriously considers avoiding the dramatic swings that marked the last week of January.
In addition to the short-term interest cap and short-term betting taxation, Carrier said the commission may consider reviewing the payment of order flow as well as strengthening its social media oversight to avoid manipulation. Steps.
It’s still unclear when Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden’s choice to chair the SEC, will be confirmed in his post given the Senate’s focus on confirming cabinet candidates and the looming impeachment trial of the former President Donald Trump.
An SEC representative declined to comment for this story, but referred CNBC to a statement released Friday. While the regulator didn’t mention any parties by name, it is committed to protecting individual traders and looking into accusations of unfair trade restrictions that brokerages may have imposed.
Still, Bank of America wasn’t the only Wall Street research firm wondering if the SEC could finally take decisive action after a few chaotic days on a handful of heavily shorted stocks.
The child of last week’s wild trading poster, GameStop rose 399.9% from its close on Jan.22 to its close on Jan.29. took most of Wall Street by surprise.
As the week progressed, it became clear that the rally was largely the result of a coordinated group of retail traders profiting from an inordinate level of short selling on GameStop stocks. The group, which appears to originate from Reddit, also targeted AMC and headphone maker Koss.
Short selling is a strategy in which investors borrow shares of a stock at a certain price in the hope that the market value will fall below that level when paying for the borrowed stock.
When the price of those stocks rises instead of falling, short sellers are often forced to buy back the stocks they borrowed to avoid further losses. When this happens en masse, it can lead to a so-called short squeeze and even further gain in the share price.
But the explosive moves and subsequent actions by brokerage firms to curb trading have drawn anger on both sides of the political aisle. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a staunch champion of financial oversight, blasted the SEC on Thursday for the regulator’s inability to take action.
“We need an SEC that has clear rules on market manipulation and then has the backbone to come in and enforce those rules,” Warren said at the time. “To have a healthy stock market you have to have a cop on the beat.”
Echoing Bank of America’s analysis, Jefferies shared his own thoughts on how the SEC might try to stop future pressures of the same magnitude.
“With Gary Gensler set to be confirmed as the new chairman of the SEC, the issue of market structure and retail investor involvement has come to the fore,” analyst Daniel Fannon wrote in a note published Friday.
The analyst said he believes the regulator could weigh more investor education around derivatives and risk management and increase the costs of certain products or services like leverage and derivatives. He echoed Carrier’s view that the SEC may end up keeping a closer eye on hedge fund shorts and tighter oversight of the payment of order flow.
“Restricting access, increasing margin requirements, and restricting inventory create a temporary stopgap giving the new SEC chairman a longer term problem to resolve,” Fannon wrote. “Historically, changes in market structure, even small ones, take time and typically involve hearings, pilot programs as well as comments / reactions from market players.
