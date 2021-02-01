The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Business
Now 82-year-old Chiefs matriarch to continue Super Bowl streak
The Kansas City Chiefs matriarch will continue her streak of seeing every Super Bowl in person. Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt said Monday his 82-year-old mother Norma Hunt will travel to Tampa, Fla. To see Kansas City take on the Buccaneers on Sunday. He added that she had been cautious all season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. My moms are very excited to be returning to the Super Bowl, said Clark Hunt, who is the face of the franchise owner family. Last year was very important for her. It was her 54th but the first she had been to in 50 years that the chefs had attended, so it was special. Norma Hunt was working as a teacher and hostess for the Dallas Texans when she met Lamar Hunt in 1964, five years after he and other members of the Foolish Club founded the AFL. Hunt moved the Texans to Kansas City and renamed them the Chiefs and the upstart league eventually merged with the NFL. Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, also coined the term Super Bowl for the league championship game. The Chiefs lost to the Packers in the first Super Bowl, then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth. It was their last Super Bowl appearance before last season, when the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers. AWARDS SEASON NFL Honors, the annual special prime-time award that recognizes the league’s best players, performances and plays, will air nationwide the day before the Super Bowl. The two-hour show airs Saturday on CBS with Emmy-winning host Steve Harvey for the third year in a row. Grammy-winning rock band Green Day will open the show and Leslie Odom Jr. will perform during the in-memoriam segment. The show includes the unveiling of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year announcement, and the Associated Press annual accolades which include the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Returning Player from the year. WHAT ARE YOU SAME? Leave it to Mom to make Rob Gronkowski laugh. Diane Gronkowski Walters recently sent her son the Buccaneers star to complete a meme that featured Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes sitting on Tom Bradys’ shoulders like a baby. It was captioned: Take your son to work on February 7. This is of course the date of the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers. It was just classic because Mahomes could really be Toms’ son, Gronkowski says with a laugh. Toms is such a legend and has been doing it for so long, and their age difference is where (Mahomes) could be his son. So, this meme, it was a really good meme that she sent. Mahomes, by the way, is 25. Meanwhile, Brady is 43. This is Mahomes’ second straight Super Bowl appearance, as this year marks the 10th NFL record for Brady and the first with Tampa Bay after joining New England in the others. On a day off Sunday, Gronkowski rode Interstate-75 for some mother-son time. He spent the night and returned to the team’s premises on Monday in time for his question-and-answer session with reporters conducted via Zoom. I’m leaving her house this morning, and she has a whole bag full of drinks for me. She has a breakfast sandwich for me. She’s just always on top of her game. The impact she’s had on my life has been pretty amazing, and it still lasts today, said Gronkowski. THOUGHTS FROM A PIRATE CHIEF Kevin Ross spent the first 11 seasons of his 14-year NFL career in Kansas City, where the seventh-round draft pick made five playoff appearances, has become a fan favorite and won two trips to the Pro Bowl. However, the standout cornerback never reached the Super Bowl. It took Ross to join Bruce Arians’ staff at Tampa Bay, the team’s defensive backs coach, to finally make it to the final week of the playoffs. It’s unreal, really, said Ross, whose name was added to the ring of honor inside Arrowhead Stadium in 2011. To see them win last year, I was very happy for them. , and now to play against them in the biggest game I’ve been to. with it is special. I hate that someone has to lose. Ross has his hands full this week to prepare Mahomes, who led the Buccaneers for 462 passing yards and three non-interception touchdowns in their 27-24 loss in late November. If we had Mahomes back then, Ross says of his playing days, I would probably have at least four rings. Our defense was very dominant back then, with a very solid running game. We just didn’t have the firepower they have in this position now. SUPER BOWL BETTING A survey commissioned by a gambling site shows millions of adults are considering making legal Super Bowl bets, many for the first time. The survey interviewed 1,000 adults in each of the four major sports betting states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Michigan. One in three adults in New Jersey and Pennsylvania plans to bet on the NFL Finals. One in four adults in Colorado and Michigan plans to bet on the game. Sports betting is now regulated and taxed in 18 states. New Jersey and Pennsylvania were among the first states to regulate sports betting in 2018. Colorado and Michigan are two of the most recent states to do so. The legal landscape for sports betting in America is changing and growing so rapidly. It’s really exciting to be at a point where we can compare activity in mature markets with newer markets, said Max Bichsel, vice president of US affairs for Gambling.com. ___ AP Sports editors Dave Campbell, Josh Dubow, Mark Long, Dave Skretta, Teresa Walker, and Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
