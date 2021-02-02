Minneapolis Police Corps cameras cannot be disabled on stage





The new rule is the latest in an effort by MPD chief Medaria Arradondo and mayor Jacob Frey to enact reforms within the department.

MINNEAPOLIS Minneapolis Police Department body camera policy will now prevent agents from turning off their cameras to have private chats on the premises. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the change on Monday, and it will come into effect Thursday. According to the mayor’s office, officers will no longer be allowed to turn off their cameras at the scene to speak privately while the call is still in progress. The mayor’s office noted that any “conversation about performance or tactics” can still be redacted before a video is made public. But the new policy aims to increase accountability and transparency. “We are seen as a community and as a police force, body camera images increasingly play a crucial role in understanding critical events in our community,” Arradondo said in a statement Monday. “Accountability doesn’t come with a single solution, but changes like this push us towards an even more transparent approach to public safety and building trust with the communities we serve. The MPD’s body camera policy was also updated in June, prohibiting officers from reviewing footage of critical incidents before completing their initial police reports. “Strengthening accountability and increasing transparency have been cornerstones of our community safety work,” Frey said in a statement Monday. “This update helps leaders provide a more complete and accurate picture during and after incidents, and puts officers in a better position to hold each other accountable. LILY: The new policy can be viewed in full here Frey and Arradondo announced several changes to the MPD policy since the death of George Floyd below the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. Among them are changes in the use of force policy and a new policy of warrant without blow. RELATED: Federal Authorities Step In to Help Minneapolis Police Department Prevent Excessive Force RELATED: Minneapolis Police Adopt New Use of Force Policy, Focusing on De-escalation RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor and Police Chief Release New Mandate Policy Without Hitting MPD Frey has been at odds with Minneapolis City Council in recent months, running for re-election partially on the campaign platform that he has worked closely with Arradondo to reform the police department while resisting calls from councilors for “To abolish it”. The city council plans to introduce another charter amendment to allow voters to decide the future of public safety in the city, after last year was not on the ballot. RELATED: Minneapolis City Council To Introduce Public Safety Charter Amendment Chief Arradondo was recently listed as one of six finalists for the Chief of Police position in San Jose, California, but according to the city of Minneapolis, he has requested to be removed from the exam. RELATED: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo Promises Reform, A Path to Hope

