Morehead-based AppHarvest Debuts on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange





MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) – AppHarvest, a Morehead-based agro-tech company, began trading on the Nasdaq Exchange when the market opened on Monday. The company became available on Monday under the symbols APPH and APPHW. The action was launched in partnership with Novus Capital Corporation. The merged company will be led by Jonathan Webb, Founder and CEO of AppHarvest. In a market where consumers are more knowledgeable and conscientious than ever about the food they buy, we have a tremendous opportunity at AppHarvest to build a trustworthy sustainable food brand that people care about, said the president of AppHarvest, David Lee. Customers crave better food options and ones they can feel better about because the company is socially conscious and responsible for the environment. With our first harvest already underway and the shipment of products to the main grocery stores, we reiterate our forecasts for the year 2021. Governor Beshear also praised the company and noted that AppHarvest representatives helped ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday morning. AppHarvest has opened the largest greenhouse in North America, one of the 10 tallest buildings in the world, with the most sophisticated LED lighting system ever, I believe. And they've just delivered their first crop of tomatoes to grocery stores across the East Coast, the governor said. Today they have done something really exciting: they have become a publicly traded company. That's right, from here in Kentucky, from Morehead, Kentucky. They were shown today ringing the Nasdaq bell to open the market. "We made a commitment this year to find the next AppHarvest, and the next after and the next. We have a chance right now to compete for the jobs of the future, the governor said. There is a lot of excitement When we focus on the future, there is so much we can do and so much potential here in Kentucky. The company ended its first day in the market up 10.90 points, ending at 35.85.

