CBO report says U.S. economy is healing, but workers have a long way to go





WASHINGTON The U.S. economy will return to its pre-pandemic size by the middle of this year, even though Congress no longer approves federal money to help the recovery, the Congressional Budget Office said Monday. But it will be years before everyone laid off by the coronavirus can return to work. These projections could further complicate President Bidens’ ability to quickly pass a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, as moderate Republicans and even some left-wing economists fear too much new federal borrowing could overheat the economy. Still, Democrats worried about families putting food on the table and avoiding eviction or foreclosure as the pandemic continues to suppress economic activity are moving forward with more aggressive plans from Mr Bidens, introducing Budget resolutions in the House and Senate on Monday that would allow legislation based on presidential proposals to pass without Republican votes. Mr Biden met with a group of 10 Republican senators on Monday evening who drafted their own $ 600 billion economic aid proposal. This would reduce the spending ambitions of many presidents, like additional unemployment benefits and $ 1,400 in direct payments to individuals, while removing other items altogether, like its proposed help to states and local governments to correct budget deficits.

Mr Biden, who spent three decades in the Senate, praised talks with Republicans but has been unwilling to significantly reduce the cost of his plan. Monday’s budget office report provided evidence to support its position, with figures suggesting that the economy could absorb substantial new federal aid without causing inflation to rise or forcing the Federal Reserve to raise. interest rates. Congressional Democrats and many liberal economists on Monday reiterated their calls for lawmakers to act swiftly and aggressively to help the large swathes of Americans still struggling to recover, a message echoed by Mr Bidens’ aides. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that the budget office’s report was not a measure of how every American family is doing and whether the American people are getting the help they want. needed. Mr Biden, she said, believes the risk is not too low, but not great enough. New projections from the office, which is non-partisan and publishes regular budget and economic forecasts, show that the economy is healing faster than the office’s forecast over the summer suggested. Officials told reporters on Monday that the improved outlook stemmed from large sectors of the economy adapting better and faster to the pandemic than initially expected. It also reflected increased growth driven by a $ 900 billion economic aid package that Congress passed in December, which included direct checks of $ 600 to individuals and more generous and sustainable benefits for the millions of people who are still unemployed.

The budget office now expects the unemployment rate to fall to 5.3% by the end of the year, from 8.4% in July. The unemployment rate was 6.7% in December. The economy is expected to grow 3.7% for the year, after registering a much smaller contraction in 2020 than the budget office had forecast. Updated Apr. Jan. 1, 2021 at 8:29 a.m. ET Other independent forecasts, including that from the Brookings Institution last week, projected that another dose of aid like the $ 1.9 trillion package proposed by Mr Biden would help the economy grow faster, surpassing its pre-pandemic path by the end of the years. Some budget hawks fear that too much aid could waste money and fuel inflation. It’s probably better to exceed than to underpass, but there can be too many good things, said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit in Washington. Sending money to people who don’t need it, boosting the economy, or unnecessary debt all set us up to clean up later.

The budget office report shows little risk of overheating at this time. The economy is expected to stay below potential levels until 2025 on its current path. By 2030, it is expected to fall below its potential again. At the same time, great economic risks remain. The number of Americans employed will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, budget officials predicted, reflecting the protracted difficulties in getting rid of the virus and returning to full economic activity. Authorities do not see unemployment falling to its pre-pandemic level of 3.5% by the end of the decade. Jerome H. Powell, Chairman of the Fed, warned last week that the economy was far from a full recovery, with millions of people still out of work and many small businesses facing pressure, and the outlook economic would depend largely on success in containing the virus. Containing the pandemic also took into account projections from budget offices, and officials said the rebound in growth and employment could accelerate significantly if public health authorities were able to deploy more. vaccines quickly.

As it stands, the budget office sees little evidence of growth warm enough in the coming years to spur inflation to rise rapidly. He predicts inflation levels below the 2% federal reserve target for years, even if the Fed keeps interest rates close to zero. During a call organized by Invest in America, a new group in Washington that is pushing lawmakers to spend aggressively on economic aid, Anna Stansbury, an economist with the Harvard Program on Inequality and Social Policy, said that estimates from the budget office suggested. the real story of the labor market is that we may not reach full employment until the end of the 2020s. Ms Stansbury said delaying reaching full employment when nearly everyone who wants to work has a job would mean excessively high unemployment, especially for African-American and Hispanic workers. The plan proposed by President Biden will help us reach full employment exceptionally faster than the track currently was.

