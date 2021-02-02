Chicago claims top spot on ‘bed bug cities’ list, company says – NBC Chicago





According to a new ranking released this week, Chicago took first place on an interesting list because it is now the metropolitan area with the highest number of calls for the treatment of bedbugs in the United States. The ranking, published by Orkin, is based on the number of bed bug treatments performed between December 2019 and November 2020. Despite fewer trips in 2020, bed bugs were still stinging in Chicago, a popular tourism hub, the company said. The Windy City typically receives over 48 million visitors per year and has a bus and rail transit system that carries 1.7 million passengers on weekdays, a bedbug dream. . Baltimore, Washington, DC, Detroit and Columbus round out the top five. Cleveland climbed five spots to number six and Indianapolis rose two spots to seventh on the list. Champaign, home of the University of Illinois, moved up from 15th place on the list. The Peoria-Bloomington metropolitan area is new on the list this year, rising to number 49. Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, coming home with people when they probably don’t realize it, said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. Their nature of hiding in cracks and crevices that are hard to find once introduced into a room can make them difficult to control, which is why it is recommended that you involve a trained professional when seeing an introduction. In order to avoid bed bugs, Orkin provided several tips, including inspecting hotel rooms for signs of infestation. Tiny black stains on the seams of mattresses, on soft furniture and behind headboards are telltale signs of bedbugs, according to the company. Bed bugs can also hide under mattresses, box springs and other furniture. Travelers are also advised to keep their luggage on the floor, placing it on a counter or in the bathroom instead. Once travelers have returned home, they are advised to put dryer safe clothes in the dryer on its highest setting for at least 45 minutes.







