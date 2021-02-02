Business
MGC Pharma will soon be admitted to the London Stock Exchange
- MGC Pharma’s shares will trade on the LSE under the stock symbol MXC, the same as its code ASX
- Admission to LSE will position the company for its next phase of growth and development
- IPO to raise $ 8.95 million from UK institutional and sophisticated investors to advance cannabinoid drugs
Biotech firm MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX: MXC) will begin trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) later this month when its shares are listed on the UK’s premier stock exchange.
MGC Pharma will become one of the first companies in the cannabis industry to be listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange through an IPO under the stock code MXC.
The company’s IPO aims to raise £ 5m ($ 8.95m) in capital from UK institutional funds and sophisticated investors through London-based stock broker Turner Pope.
“Our entry is the culmination of the past six years of hard work, positioning MGC Pharma as a leader in the emerging phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical industry,” said Co-Founder and CEO Roby Zomer.
Listing on the LSE will significantly raise the profile of the biotech company to international investors and provide it with direct access to UK and EU institutional investors.
Its London listing also aligns with the company’s growing European operations, including its production and research facilities in Malta and Slovenia.
“The admission will reflect our research operations based in Europe, while allowing the company to engage with investors in the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East,” Zomer added.
MGC Pharma’s legal advisers for the LSE listing are Memery Crystal, and its financial advisor is PKF.
MGC maintains its ASX list in Australia
MGC Pharma will retain its primary listing on the ASX market, giving the company dual listing status by having its shares traded on two different stock markets.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to advance phase three clinical trials for its anti-inflammatory drug and phase two trials for its drug CannEpil, and to drive sales of its product line in countries like Brazil and Europe.
Zomer said he was delighted with the company’s admission to the LSE, which “will position MGC Pharma for the next phase of its growth and development”.
The biopharmaceutical company has a “nature to medicine” approach to its business whereby it develops herbal and cannabinoid drugs to treat prevalent clinical conditions.
MGC Pharma conducts research in three key areas – autoimmune diseases, neurology, and oncology – including its anti-inflammatory treatment for symptoms of COVID-19.
Research partnerships have been formed with a range of international institutions in countries such as Australia, India, Israel, Malta and Slovenia.
MGC Pharma is conducting research with the National Institute of Biology and the Department of Neurosurgery at Ljubljana University Medical Center in Slovenia.
The new research will focus on the use of cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) in the treatment of glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that starts in the brain or spinal cord.
The cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company is involved in the development of several other drugs to treat conditions such as Crohn’s disease, colitis, and cachexia that cause muscle loss.
MGC Pharma achieved sales of $ 2.1 million in fiscal 2020, and the company expects to build on the momentum of increasing revenue growth in fiscal 2021.
Biopharma’s flagship products include phytocannabinoid-derived drugs for refractory epilepsy, CannEpil, and another designed to improve the quality of life for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Additionally, the company’s affordable MP product line operates pharmaceutical grade compound products derived from high CBD and high THC formulations.
MGC Pharma has distribution networks for its cannabinoid drugs in Australia, Brazil and the United Kingdom.
ASX share price for MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX: MXC)
At Stockhead, we tell it like it is. Although MGC Pharma is a Stockhead advertiser, it did not sponsor this article.
