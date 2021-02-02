RBA keeps interest rates at 0.1% at first meeting in 2021

The banks’ decision to keep the cash rate target stable on Tuesday was not unexpected, with markets forecasting interest rates to stay around their current level for up to three years. But a sharp rise in house prices and signs that the job market is improving had raised expectations that the RBA might change its quantitative easing program. Dr Lowe said the economic recovery was well underway and stronger than expected. There has been strong job growth and a welcome drop in the unemployment rate to 6.6 percent, he said.

Retail spending has been strong and many households and businesses that had deferred loan repayments have now started repaying. These results were underpinned by Australia’s success on the health front and very strong fiscal and monetary support. Loading The bank now expects the economy to return to its pre-coronavirus size by the middle of this year. But despite this improvement, the economy is expected to operate with considerable spare capacity for some time. Dr Lowe said the country faces both upside and downside scenarios. Disappointing news on the health front would delay the recovery and expected progress in reducing unemployment. On the flip side, it’s possible that other positive health outcomes will boost consumer spending and investment, leading to stronger growth than is currently projected, he said.

An important issue in the near term is how households and businesses adjust to the phasing out of some of the COVID support measures and to what extent they will use their stronger balance sheets to support spending. Dr Lowe said the RBA will not raise interest rates until real inflation is durably within its target range of 2-3 percent. This would require wage growth to be significantly higher than it currently is. Loading This will require significant employment gains and a return to a tight labor market. The board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed a 1.3% increase in salaried jobs across the country in the fortnight to Jan. 16.

Despite this increase, the number of jobs on the corporate payroll is still down by a percentage point compared to the same point last year before the advent of the coronavirus. They are down 4.3% in mid-March, just as much of the country was in lockdown. ABS head of labor statistics Bjorn Jarvis said payrolls have increased in all states and territories. The challenge with the new data is to be able to distinguish between changes in the economy and regular seasonal changes. Yearly comparisons are a useful way to account for seasonality, until we have enough data to produce seasonally adjusted numbers, he said. Housing (minus 14.7 percent), IT (minus 13.1 percent), and education and training (minus 13.8 percent) sectors are still well below the number of salaried jobs since mid-March.