Business
RBA keeps interest rates at 0.1% at first meeting in 2021
The banks’ decision to keep the cash rate target stable on Tuesday was not unexpected, with markets forecasting interest rates to stay around their current level for up to three years.
But a sharp rise in house prices and signs that the job market is improving had raised expectations that the RBA might change its quantitative easing program.
Dr Lowe said the economic recovery was well underway and stronger than expected.
There has been strong job growth and a welcome drop in the unemployment rate to 6.6 percent, he said.
Retail spending has been strong and many households and businesses that had deferred loan repayments have now started repaying. These results were underpinned by Australia’s success on the health front and very strong fiscal and monetary support.
Loading
The bank now expects the economy to return to its pre-coronavirus size by the middle of this year. But despite this improvement, the economy is expected to operate with considerable spare capacity for some time.
Dr Lowe said the country faces both upside and downside scenarios.
Disappointing news on the health front would delay the recovery and expected progress in reducing unemployment. On the flip side, it’s possible that other positive health outcomes will boost consumer spending and investment, leading to stronger growth than is currently projected, he said.
An important issue in the near term is how households and businesses adjust to the phasing out of some of the COVID support measures and to what extent they will use their stronger balance sheets to support spending.
Dr Lowe said the RBA will not raise interest rates until real inflation is durably within its target range of 2-3 percent. This would require wage growth to be significantly higher than it currently is.
Loading
This will require significant employment gains and a return to a tight labor market. The board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed a 1.3% increase in salaried jobs across the country in the fortnight to Jan. 16.
Despite this increase, the number of jobs on the corporate payroll is still down by a percentage point compared to the same point last year before the advent of the coronavirus. They are down 4.3% in mid-March, just as much of the country was in lockdown.
ABS head of labor statistics Bjorn Jarvis said payrolls have increased in all states and territories.
The challenge with the new data is to be able to distinguish between changes in the economy and regular seasonal changes. Yearly comparisons are a useful way to account for seasonality, until we have enough data to produce seasonally adjusted numbers, he said.
Housing (minus 14.7 percent), IT (minus 13.1 percent), and education and training (minus 13.8 percent) sectors are still well below the number of salaried jobs since mid-March.
Shane is senior economics correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Most watched in politics
Loading
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]