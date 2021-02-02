Herrera Beutler calls for investigation after stocks dispute | News





Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, of R-Battle Ground, joined with 16 colleagues in calling for an investigation into stock trading platforms that restricted the purchase of certain stocks meme, including actions from GameStop, last week. The move comes after a hectic week in the stock market, which many have called a standoff between amateur investors and hedge fund giants. These drastic and potentially illegal changes in market access appear to disproportionately benefit large institutional investors at the expense of retail investors, read the letter to Allison Lee, Acting Chairman of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). Last week, an army of amateur investors, organized largely on Reddit, began buying GameStop stock, catapulting its value to mind-boggling levels. At the same time, the hedge fund giants were selling the same stock, betting big bucks on the company’s decline. Instead, as prices skyrocketed, some big-name investors ran out of dollars, costing them billions of dollars, while some first-time traders won big. More and more young investors quickly piled on what many saw as a revolutionary challenge to the power of Wall Street. But when stock trading platforms including Robinhood suddenly imposed restrictions on buying these stocks, many disillusioned users felt that the platform was manipulating the system to protect wealthy traders. Internet memes quickly ensued, many of which were based on the Robinhood namesake, screaming hypocrisy on a platform claiming to democratize finance for all. In their letter to the SEC, members of Congress challenged Robinhoods claiming the restrictions were due to significant market volatility, saying the New York Stock Exchange had already put in place mechanisms to limit volatility and provide a mechanism for release of pressure during large market fluctuations. The letter asks Lee if the restrictions constitute market manipulation given possible conflicts of interest. Will the SEC undertake to investigate whether any of these market access decisions were made after consulting with entities that had a financial interest limiting the ability of retail investors to purchase securities? actions of a specific company? the letter reads. In a statement on Friday, Herrera Beutler called the restrictions unfair attacks on the country’s free market principles. Americans deserve integrity in our financial markets, but it looks like some brokerage platforms may have broken the law by putting their thumbs on the ladder to protect privileged Wall Street investors versus small individual investors. , she said. While I am happy to see that the SEC is considering looking into possible unfair actions, I believe that a formal investigation into the financial services institution and trade clearing houses that have restricted the purchase of these shares is justified. In subsequent blog posts, Robinhood offered a slightly different explanation for their trade restrictions, claiming that the surge in small investments, which forced them to face a large sum of money, threatened the company financially. It wasn’t because we wanted to prevent people from buying those stocks, the company’s Friday article read. Even so, the SEC announced that it would “closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or unduly hamper their ability to trade certain securities,” prompting members of the public to submit advice or complaints via sec.gov/tcr. The anger directed at Robinhood also informed a class action lawsuit against the platform.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos