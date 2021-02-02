Were at this point where the stock markets are just plain ridiculous, says Carson Block





Carson Block believes investment sentiment is reaching ridiculous levels and that this could potentially fracture a market he sees as fragile.

The San Francisco-based founder of Muddy Waters, who made his name bypassing Chinese stocks, told MarketWatch in an interview Monday afternoon that the dust between a select group of individual investors using the Reddit discussion forums and a handful of professional investors highlight the issues swirling in a market that has been underpinned by the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies and government aid to help stem the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if his view that the markets were ridiculous centered on the hubbub surrounding the retail industry that fostered rushed gains in stocks of companies like GameStop Corp.

AMC Entertainment Holdings

Koss Corp.

and BlackBerry Ltd.

Block had a simple answer: absolutely. There aren't any fundamentals that justify a 15x higher share from a few weeks ago, Block said, referring to individual investors who congregate on sites like Reddit discussion boards and have been credited with stimulating the stock prices of troubled companies and in the process crippling the short-selling hedge funds that had bet against these companies. Block, a major short seller, said last week it was as if some of the so-called meme stocks, championed by groups of individual investors, were reducing liquidity in the larger market. We have seen this downsizing of hedge funds and if you continue to see things can break quickly. The rise in heavily sold stocks targeted by the army of individual investors has already been blamed for problems with a number of funds. Melvin Capital Management, one of the hedge funds seen at the center of the feud on GameStop, lost 53% on its investments in January, while Maplelane Capital ended January with a loss of around 45%, The Wall Street Journal wrote, citing people familiar with the issues. On top of that, famous short seller Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research, said last Friday that he was changing his strategy and would no longer be releasing reports on short selling. Block said Muddy Waters has turned more to long-term investing in recent years, but said he still sees his short-selling brand and highlights embezzlement as useful. At the end of the day, I believe that the research we produce is useful. It led to eight radiations and one [Justice Department] case against tariff evasion, he said. Ultimately, he said Muddy Waters would continue with his work and the market would determine if it became unprofitable. Beyond investing, Carson launched Zer0es.TV last year, with the intention of providing in-depth discussions on short selling and investing. In a recent video, he said the angst emanating from Redditors may also reflect pent-up frustration with the COVID lockdown and a desire to disrupt facility structures as the gap between rich and poor widens. . He said the new social media-driven trading landscape could make professionals more agile. We may need to be more creative and smarter in the way we structure transactions and manage risk, he added, suggesting that professional investors may need to structure more complex transactions to avoid being expelled from certain positions. Block said he doesn't bet markets will crash anytime soon, but warned that we are at a point in the cycle when everything can go wrong. We weren't in a tightening cycle, but there are a lot of things that can go wrong and can have a ripple effect in the market, and a market that is very tied to flows, Block said. I don't think it's going to end anytime soon, he said. On Monday, the market regained some of the ground lost on Fridays, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

the S&P 500 index,

and the Nasdaq Composite Index

solidly higher finish. Block rose to prominence in 2011 after exposing fraudulent practices to Chinese logging company Sino-Forest Corp., which went bankrupt the following year. Block, on his Zer0es.TV Webcast, said he had little doubts about the end for individual investors, and described the popular Robinhood trading platform as selling their clients to market makers, who in turn pay them for client information, known as payment for order flow. When you watch Robinhood, that’s the ultimate manifestation of the Silicon Valley model, right? You know, we are the products that are sold when you use Twitter, Gmail, etc., he said. I have no doubts where it ends, just for retail, I mean, in tears.

