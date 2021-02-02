Teslas Elon Musk chats with Robinhood boss about GameStop stock trading

Robinhood Markets Inc. blocked trading of volatile stocks such as GameStop last week after a clearinghouse requested $ 3 billion to save trades, the managing director of trading applications said in an interview published in line.

Robinhood and other brokers have seen a deluge of demands from users to invest in a handful of popular stocks and options contracts. The wild fluctuations in the value of these stocks and options have prompted the clearing houses that process and settle the transactions to demand increased cash collateral to protect themselves against possible losses.

The request was about $ 3 billion, which is, you know, an order of magnitude higher than it usually is, “Robinhood chief executive Vlad Tenev said. He spoke on Sunday night. in an interview alongside Tesla boss Elon Musk, live from Clubhouse, an invitation-only social networking app popular in Silicon Valley.

A Robinhood spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the online interview.

Robinhood on Thursday blocked trading in more than a dozen stocks and related options. He eased restrictions on Friday, but allowed only limited trading. Mr Tenev said the trading app would be able to further ease the strict “position limits” on the securities on Monday after the capital increase last week.

In an article posted to its website on Sunday, the popular online brokerage said it had narrowed the list of limited stocks to eight. But there were still limits to trading. For GameStop, the most restricted stock, users could only purchase one stock and five option contracts.

Robinhood clears transactions through the National Securities Clearing Corporation, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which is owned by a consortium of banks, brokerage firms and other financial institutions.

By preventing users from trading in the most volatile stocks, the company was able to reduce its $ 700 million DTCC deposit bill, which it then paid, Tenev said. Robinhood raised more than $ 1 billion from investors on Thursday. He also borrowed $ 500 million from banks last week.

Robinhood is a popular avenue for individual investors on the Reddits WallStreetBets forum to buy and sell stocks, especially since it does not charge transaction fees. Robinhood was criticized for its restrictions on trade last week, drawing the attention of lawmakers such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Cruz who tweeted against the move.

In the online interview, Mr Musk questioned the motive for Robinhood’s retail limits, asking whether hedge funds had pressured the company or exerted influence over DTCC.

I have no reason to believe that, so you’re getting into conspiracy theories, ”Mr. Tenev replied.

Citing privacy rules, a DTCC spokeswoman declined to comment directly on Robinhoods’ margin requirement.

Some stocks, including GME, AMC and others, have experienced extreme volatility which has generated substantial risk exposures in the companies that clear these transactions at NSCC, ”she said in an emailed statement. .

Margin requirements protect the entire industry against defaults and systemic risk in volatile markets, ”the spokesperson said, declining to comment on Robinhood’s margin requirement.

