GameStop madness presents a challenge for Biden’s potential SEC chief

Gary Gensler hasn’t even been confirmed yet, but President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission will take the helm as a growing storm threatens to overwhelm small investors.

The retail investor craze for GameStop and a handful of other struggling companies continued unabated into its second week, aided by online trading tools that allow unsuspecting investors to place complex and effect bets. leveraged and encouraged by a supposedly popular network of day traders.

The SEC said in a statement Friday that it “is closely monitoring and evaluating the extreme volatility of the prices of certain stocks,” adding that volatility can expose investors to losses and erode market confidence. “We will act to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative business activity,” the agency promised.

There is a sort of general agreement between lawmakers and market watchers that ‘someone’ should do ‘something’ but little consensus on what or who or even whether laws have been broken in a given country. volatile week for stocks. While some suggested that other financial regulators, such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, might get involved, there remained a feeling that institutions like the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve were staying above the fray. .

Ben Koltun, director of research at Beacon Policy Advisors, a policy research consultancy, has expressed doubts that Biden’s new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would weigh on the situation at least in its size and scope. current scope. “I don’t think it has reached the systemic level that would involve the active participation of Yellen,” he said. “As long as it stays a little more siled, I think Yellen’s attention will stay elsewhere.”

Matthew Nielsen, partner at Bracewell LLP law firm, said: “What we have right now is a limited group of companies facing this unusual business. If it starts to expand beyond that, you might start to see the treasury going in … but they look more at the bigger picture. The SEC is limited on what it can do … even when trading apparently results in an unrealistic stock price . “

Philip Moustakis, lawyer at Seward & Kissel LLP and former senior lawyer in the Law Enforcement Division of the SEC, said: “I think it should be noted that the SEC did not suspend operations in GME [GameStop] or any other of the tickers concerned to date. It is not in the DNA of the SEC to suspend transactions without an indication of wrongdoing. But he added that it would be reasonable to assume that the Enforcement Division is carrying out an investigation.

Tyler Gellasch, executive director of Healthy Markets, an investor advocacy group, said: “The prices we see for all types of assets and not just public stocks seem to have a very loose relationship to what anyone might. reasonably call it a core value. But are prices being manipulated? “

Gellasch said there are “regulatory weaknesses that have been exposed by these events,” such as a lack of clarity on how market players are incentivized and compensated. He said the SEC should review capital and settlement requirements for commercial institutions and consider revising or strengthening guardrails to protect retail investors.

Many market experts have blamed the proliferation of commission-free, app-based platforms that offer complex financial instruments to investors of all levels of experience.

Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America, said she hoped the SEC would examine "the undue ease with which individuals are able to engage in risky options trades and whether we have to restore some friction to the system ".

Mazi Bahadori, chief compliance officer and vice president of securities at Altruist, a technology platform for financial advisers, said: “There is a gamification happening on Robinhood that really invites a lot of volatility.”

Two areas of potential interest to securities regulators could be the role of social media in amplifying and distorting market information, as well as the compensation structure of online brokerages like Robinhood. “The SEC aims to protect retail investors,” Koltun said, saying this could manifest as “better disclosure requirements for groups like Robinhood”.

Robinhood, which doesn’t charge commissions for trades, makes its money through order flow payments, a term that refers to the funneling of trades to a larger financial entity to execute them in exchange for a small payment per transaction. Consumer advocates have raised the question of whether commission-free platforms that make money this way are transparent enough about the process.

A business model built on this revenue stream also prompts platforms to encourage customers to trade frequently. “It is not a purchase and conservation [model]”Said Bahadori.” They make money selling orders, so it’s in Robinhood’s best interest that their customers negotiate frequently. “

Legal experts said the SEC would likely seek to investigate who or what triggered the sharp escalation in GameStop’s share price and who reaped exceptional fallout from the outbreak, predicting that regulators will look for evidence of coordination between some of the loudest voices on social media urging investors. to stack in GameStop and examine whether these influencer de facto investors are deliberately spreading misinformation.

“Was it really the result of a group of individuals who got together and thought about the group, or did the spark come from someone looking to manipulate the stock? … “It’s not hard to believe someone started the fire out there who would benefit from trading a stock that doesn’t really seem to be backed by the fundamentals of the company,” Nielsen said.

Moustakis said, “If this is really the crowd mania, then it’s hard to see what market manipulation theory would be available to enforcement staff. On the other hand, the share price GME appears to be completely separate from any reasonable measure of Business Value. “

Michael Munger, professor of political science at Duke University, argued that the rise of GameStop action, not anchored in the fundamentals of evaluation and driven by a decidedly vocal subset of users of social media, was a market manipulation similar to the tactics used in “pump and dump” and that it should be continued as such.

“There are a lot of people who have openly advocated for others to buy the stock for the explicit purpose of raising the price by collusive action. It’s illegal, period,” he said. “The symbolism of the pursuit of certain leaders will be enough to discipline future groups to do this.”

Munger drew a parallel between the pursuit of revenge against hedge funds fueled by Reddit and the populist and anti-government sentiments that sparked the riot in the nation’s capital on January 6.

“In a way, it’s like the riot attack on Capitol Hill that a populist group attacks elite institutions,” he said. “You can tell it was a protest or something against the little guys against the big guys, [but] it’s illegal, and always has been, if you remove the populist and symbolic traps. “