Stock market today: Big Tech leads another Snap-Back rally





Investors’ necks are undoubtedly sore from the violent trading back-and-forth of the past few days, but at least Monday’s charge was heading in the right direction. A surge in several tech and tech-adjacent mega-cap stocks helped lift major indices Amazon.com(AMZN, + 4.3%) and parent Google Alphabet (GOOGL, + 3.6%) were up sharply ahead of their earnings reports, expected after Tuesday’s close. (Here’s what Wall Street expects from them.) The market rebound came despite a report that President Joe Biden was meeting with a group of Republicans to discuss their coronavirus relief package, a plan of just $ 618 billion with more modest direct payments to fewer Americans and no help from states or local governments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, directed by Microsoft (MSFT, + 3.3%), ended up 0.8% to 30211, while the S&P 500 (+ 1.6% to 3,773) and Nasdaq composite (+ 2.6% to 13,403) experienced even stronger advances. Other stock market action today: The Russell 2000 rose 2.5% to 2,126.

Gold Futures finished slightly higher again, rising 0.7% to $ 1,862.50 an ounce.

U.S. crude oil futures jumped 2.3% to $ 53.42 a barrel.

Bitcoin prices, at $ 34,538 on Friday, cooled 2.0% to $ 33,849 (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m. each trading day).

prices, at $ 34,538 on Friday, cooled 2.0% to $ 33,849 (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m. each trading day). Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR), a Chinese healthcare company that rebranded itself as Clubhouse after buying West of Hudson Group, which is responsible for a number of content creation houses filled with young influencers, saw an increase of 57 , 8% Monday. However, the rally in over-the-counter stocks came afterYou’re here (TSLA) Live speech by CEO Elon Musk on Sunday on the Clubhouse audio app, which is unrelated to Clubhouse Media and is not publicly traded. This ledmany including Financial Times, to infer the movement was at least in part due to confusion over their similar names. ‘Short Busters’ finds a shiny new item The market’s “short squeeze” saga also continued on Monday. Momentum favorite GameStop (GME, -30.8%) lost more than a quarter of its value as traders followed a new manufactured wave in silver and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs). “Market participants have discovered and exposed weaknesses in hedge fund risk management models surrounding short selling individual stocks, and have engaged in a classic ‘short squeeze’ but with a new level of speed.” , says Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “This week begins with volatility in the metals market as the price of silver undergoes significant price changes.” Indeed, silver futures prices climb 8.0% Monday to $ 29.06 an ounce. Investors can still expect great volatility around the best-selling stocks in the market, and most of these stocks should be considered negligible unless you have an extreme tolerance for risk and can afford to lose. completely. But a few stocks that Wall Street is betting against have nascent bullish cases and could be good for more than a quick swap. While these 10 heavily shorted stocks will still need a bit of a stomach for the turmoil, they’re still worth a look for those investing for the next few years, not just next week. Kyle Woodley has long been AMZN and Bitcoin at the time of this writing.







