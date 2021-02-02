Jefferson County Selected for OhioSE Prepared Communities Program | News, Sports, Jobs





STEUBENVILLE – JobsOhio and Southeast Ohio Economic Development officials announced Monday that Jefferson County was among five areas selected for its prepared communities program. According to a press release, the program is being carried out through a partnership between OhioSE and Bricker and Eckler, LLP, a Columbus-based law firm. The Bricker and Eckler office in Barnesville represents the Jefferson County Port Authority. Other communities joining Jefferson County under the program are Greenfield Village, Chauncey Village, New Concord Village and Noble County. “Often, communities, large and small, do not have the necessary resources to embark on an economic development strategy”, OhioSE Vice President Katy Farber said in the statement. “The Prepared Communities program is designed to be the catalyst for moving forward.” “With a vision that becomes an action plan, you have a direction”, Farber said. “We want to help the counties and communities in this region create a vision and develop an action plan.” According to the press release, the program provides selected areas “Free technical assistance from the professional team at Bricker and Eckler LLP and OhioSE which will provide the framework for developing a workable plan for the future economic development strategy.” Jefferson County Port Authority Executive Director Robert Naylor noted this was a good opportunity for the county during the economic recovery from COVID-19. “As our region ventures into 2021 and beyond, many of our residents see an opportunity, and perhaps a paradigm shift, in the way business will be done after COVID-19,” Naylor said. “From promoting sustainable industries to redefining what people expect from the communities where they live, economic development must adapt and respond to these changes. “Combining the identification of these opportunities with the implementation of a workable plan will allow Jefferson County to set its own path towards renewed economic growth and prosperity. Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos