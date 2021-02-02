Vallourec Trading suspension Paris Bourse: VK





Suspension of Vallourec Trading Boulogne-Billancourt (France), February 2 2021 Vallourec announces today that, given the risk of leakage of significant non-public information on its ongoing negotiations as part of its financial restructuring, it has asked Euronext Paris to suspend trading of its shares (ISIN FR0013506730), convertible bonds (ISIN: FR0013285046) and 2024 (ISIN: FR0012188456), from the opening of the market on Tuesday February 2, 2021, pending the publication of a press release. Vallourec has also asked the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to suspend trading of its existing 6.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1700480160 / XS1700591313; Common Code: 170048016/170059131) and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1807435026 / XS1807435539; Common Code: 180743502/180743553) in effect from the opening of the market on Tuesday February 2, 2021, for the same reason. About Vallourec Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, demanding architectural projects and equipment high performance mechanics. Vallourecs’ pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open up new technological frontiers. With nearly 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand in hand with its customers to offer more than tubes: Vallourec offers innovative, safe, competitive and intelligent tubular solutions to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, mnemonic VK), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 index and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service Long Only. In the United States, Vallourec has set up a sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, mnemonic: VLOWY). The parity between the ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share was set at 5: 1. For more information, please contact: Investor Relations

Jrme Friboulet

Phone: +33 (0) 1 49 09 39 77

[email protected] Press relations

Hlose rothenbhler

Phone: +33 (0) 1 41 03 77 50

[email protected] Individual shareholders

Free number (from France): 0805 65 10 10

[email protected] Vallourec-press-release-Suspension of trading

