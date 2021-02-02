21Shares launches the world’s first Polkadot ETP Swiss Stock Exchange: HODL

Zurich – February 2, 2021 -21Shares AG, the pioneering crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) issuer launches the first Polkadot ETP (ADOT SW – CH0593331561 – PDOT) “DOT ETP” on the regulated segment of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Exchange) on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Last Friday, Polkadot was admitted by the index provider to the 21Shares HODL basket ETP as the second largest constituent after Bitcoin (BCH being removed) and as such now is the perfect time to add a Single asset ETP additional to the already wide range of 21Shares crypto ETPs offerings.

We remain committed to the unprecedented demand we are seeing from institutional investors seeking exposure to cryptoassets and 21Shares remains ahead of the curve to deliver innovative yet straightforward financial products to the market. Our expertise and experience clearly reflect the advantage we have over other market players Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares AG, said. Once investors have purchased their first Bitcoins through our ETPs, there is a natural transition to investing in other crypto assets. We have consistently delivered a range of products over the past two years, demonstrating our stronghold in the DA-CH region. European investors are approaching us to launch new products based on other key crypto assets to allow them easy access without the need for a private key or unregulated wallets and exchanges. We benefit from trusted partners for the provision of liquidity, and upon continued institutional demand, we are launching DOT ETP to provide investors with a safe, regulated and easy way to gain exposure to this exciting new blockchain technology. Over the next 3 months we aim to add 2-3 more innovative ETPs as well as new listings of European exchanges. No other issuer in this sector benefits from such a wide range of crypto ETPs and across so many regulated segments of European exchanges.

Polkadots serves as a blockchain of blockchains, allowing otherwise independent blockchains to communicate with each other, share security features, and freely transfer assets between them. The DOT token is the native token of the Polkadot network. It fulfills two vital roles in the system: It is designed to participate in governance decisions, including tabling of proposals and voting. In addition, it is used as an electronic payment system. With its market cap currently standing at over $ 16.8 billion, the DOT token now exceeds that of XRP by over $ 4 billion and has achieved the status of the third largest cryptocurrency. Although the popularity of the DOT token has grown significantly over the past few months, it is still not easy for non-technical users to buy, hold, and interact with it. DOT ETP lowers the barriers to entry for newcomers to the crypto asset industry and allows a much wider audience to participate in its development.

The launch comes in light of the recent renewed interest in this asset class. 21Shares AG has seen demand increase fivefold in its crypto ETP suite since Q3 2020. This is based on the number of new inflows to ETPs. This demand came mainly from institutional investors who preferred an institutional grade ETP over other structures currently available on the market.

The DOT ETP will allow customers to invest, diversify through its various ETPs and gain exposure to the multi-chain application environment that allows inter-chain interoperability at a level previously impossible through their traditional broker or bank. ETP structure means that the product benefits 100% physical guarantee. Each share is fully secured by the corresponding amount of physical DOT tokens. In addition, the provision of liquidity on the stock exchange is ensured by our existing ETP markets which have supported us since their inception in November 2018. This allows even more conservative institutions to securely hold this asset class through an exchange traded product. .

SWISS SIX: 21Shares Polkadot ETP | CH0593331561 | WKN A3GPQM | ADOT SW to USD | German ticker PDOT

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying stocks using your broker or conventional bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, confidently and securely and profitably with the 21Shares ETP suite now made up of 12 Crypto ETPs: the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC: SW | 21XB: GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH: SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP: SW | 21XX: GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC: SW) | 21XS: GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT: SW | PDOT: GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Brse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the tech and financial worlds. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company launched several world firsts, including the first Listed Crypto Basket Index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 12 crypto ETPs listed today and see you $ 445 million in AuM in total of products listed.

hurryContact Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 [email protected]

Warning

This document and the information it contains are not intended for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan (directly or indirectly) or in any other jurisdiction in which distribution or publication would be illegal. This document does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these documents relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States. -United without registration or an applicable exemption or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. This document is for distribution only and is intended for: (i) investment professionals falling under section 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Services and Markets Act 2000). Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) wealthy entities and other persons to whom they can legally be communicated, falling under Article 49, paragraph 2, points a) to d) of the Ordinance (all these persons being together referred to as “data subjects “)); or (iv) persons who fall under Article 43 (2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other person to whom this document may be lawfully distributed in circumstances where Article 21 (1) FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be made only with the persons concerned. Anyone who is not a Data Subject should not act or trust this document or any of its contents. In any Member State of the EEA (other than Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) which has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as well as any implementing measure applicable in any Member State, the “Prospectus Regulation”), this communication is only addressed and addressed only to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden, the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is available on the issuers website below www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an approval by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to buy a product that is not straightforward and can be difficult to understand. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained therein should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any offer or commitment of any kind in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes an advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss law on financial services and not a prospectus. Copies of the current Base Prospectus dated November 13, 2020 are available free of charge on the Issuer’s website. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and final terms of any product mentioned herein may be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, nor distributed or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is prohibited or prohibited by law. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.