BP records $ 5.7 billion annual loss after coronavirus decimates oil market: CityAM





Oil giant BP fell to a loss of $ 5.7 billion ($ 4.2 billion) in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused demand for oil to plummet. The combination of falling oil and gas prices, significant write-offs for exploration and refining margins, and falling demand have plunged the company into the red after a profit of $ 10 billion in 2019. Read more: BP sells stake in giant Omani gas project for $ 2.6 billion The company also exceeded analysts ‘expectations for quarterly underlying profit in a way, taking $ 115 million well below Jefferies’ estimate of $ 380 million. BP shares fell 3.0% as markets opened this morning. Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said today’s figures were a stark reminder of “how tough conditions are for BP as it attempts a rapid energy transition in the face of oil demand falling”. A historic drop in oil prices last spring was the precursor to the record loss, with the company writing off $ 17.5 billion just because of falling prices. The devastation came just weeks after BP unveiled an ambitious plan to become an “integrated energy company”. As a result, managing director Bernard Looney announced a comprehensive restructuring of the company, with 10,000 people about to leave. By the end of the fourth trimester, half of them had done so. Before the Open: take to the markets with our morning newsletter The fourth quarter itself saw BP make a profit of $ 1.4 billion, mainly from the proceeds from the sale of its petrochemical business. The $ 2.3 billion is part of a plan to achieve $ 25 billion in divestments of non-core assets by 2025. Yesterday, he announced the sale of a 20% stake in a massive gas project in Oman to the Thai national oil company for $ 2.6 billion. BP said it expected the divestment proceeds to reach $ 4 billion to $ 6 billion in 2021. Looney said: “2020 will be remembered forever for the pain and sadness caused by Covid-19. Lives have been lost, livelihoods destroyed. Our industry has also been hit hard. Road and air travel are down, as are oil demand, prices and margins. Read more: House prices fall for the first time in six months in January “It was also a pivotal year for the company. We launched a zero net ambition, defined a new strategy to become an integrated energy company and established an offshore wind business in the United States. We have started to reinvent bp with almost 10,000 people leaving the company. “ Streeter added, “Longer term, the company’s goal will be to make the most of its remaining oil fields while investing in a low-carbon future, but it will be like walking a tightrope for the future. business.





